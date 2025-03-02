“Most impactful idol ever” — Internet react as Chuncheon City doubles down on BTS’ Taehyung’s impact, injects 1B KRW into rising K-Pop fan destination

On March 1, 2025, Reality Chosun reported that Chuncheon City is investing ₩1 billion to develop the Chuncheon Folk Flea Market into a tourist spot after its rise in popularity due to BTS’ Taehyung. The market became a fan hotspot after a photo of V in his military uniform, posted on January 23, 2025, was traced to a bench there.

The bench, engraved with lines from Camellia Flower by Chuncheon-born writer Kim Yoo-jung, sits under the Gyeongchun Line railway bridge, offering a scenic view framed by the city’s top-floor apartments. Inspired by V's influence, fans are thrilled, with one commenting:

"The most impactful idol ever."

Located in Onui-dong, Gangwon, just five minutes from Namchuncheon Station, the market spans 700 meters with 140 stores. Originally built over Yaksacheon Stream, it was relocated in 2010.

The market operates on dates ending in 2 and 7 and offers local foods like buckwheat pancakes, spicy stir-fried chicken, and raw meat dishes. Additionally, a night market runs from Friday to Sunday during spring and autumn. For those unversed, V enlisted in December 2023 and now serves in the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon. Fans continue to comment on his impact.

"If Impact is a person, it would be named KIM TAEHYUNG," a fan remarked.

"Sorry, but there is not and will never be another kpop idol more impactful than this man," another user said.

"His impact is so insane…If you want a place to gain tourists, ask him to come by… it will do the job just fine, no need for advertising," another person shared.

Many highlight how locations linked to him gain popularity, with some joking that he makes "non-living things" famous.

"When Tae can make non living things popular no wonder kpopies are always trying to link him to their favorites," a viewer mentioned.

"Imagine you sat your ass somewhere random, took a photo for your IG dump and now it's a tourist attraction spot, only him," a netizen said.

"Taehyung taking random photos in flea market for his IG dump, SK government: lets invent ₩1 billion to make it a tourist attraction spot," a fan added.

BTS’ Taehyung shared rare military photos with an update

BTS' V (Image via Instagram/@thv)

Recently, BTS’ Taehyung gave fans a rare glimpse into his life in uniform by sharing never-before-seen photos on Instagram. Alongside the photos, he shared a heartfelt update:

“I came to report Sergeant Kim’s survival! It’s D-107. The scary winter is over, and I’ll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it!”

The photos showed different sides of V. In one, he held a bouquet, while in another, he posed in his military uniform with a sharp haircut.

Taehyung enlisted in December 2023 alongside RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, following Jin, who began his service in December 2022. With BTS on hiatus, the countdown to their reunion has begun. Jin completed his service in June 2024, followed by j-hope in October 2024. The full group is expected to reunite by June 2025.

