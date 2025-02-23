“CLOSE THE GYM WE CANT BREATHE”- Fans in a frenzy as BTS' V shows off his gains in Instagram update celebrating his promotion to Sergeant in military

On February 23, 2025, BTS’ V shared a military update on Instagram. He posted a 12-picture carousel, revealing that he had been promoted to Sergeant. His caption on the post read (as translated on the platform):

“I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival.! It's D-107. The scary winter is over and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it!”

Fans filled the comments section with excitement, reacting to Kim Taehyung's latest impression. A fan further wrote on X:

"CLOSE THE GYM WE CANT BREATHE."

The comments kept pouring in, with many praising his physique and comparing the BTS star to "Superman."

"Taehyung! You have turned into Superman ! Where is your cape haha! Seriously , you look great !," a fan remarked.

"Holy cow! Tae you look fine. Just enough muscle but slim. Please don’t change. Can’t wait to see you.," another person noted.

"WTF??? Tae!!!!! we’re never gonna survive this 2025 Comeback, not with all our hunky military men….," another X user wrote.

Others shared their anticipation for the 29-year-old's comeback. Many commented about how much they "missed" the Christmas Tree singer, while others wished him good "health" and a "safe" return.

"What the heck Kim Taehyung!!! I have been missing you a lot,, and this literally made my day,, Thank you! I love you so so so much!," a netizen said.

"He came home and I feel so alive again.. Thank you sergeant Kim!!," another fan shared.

"My cute and sweet baby come back safely and healthy my baby," another fan added.

More about BTS’ V’s military enlistment and discharge

BTS' V (Image via Instagram/@thv)

BTS’ V enlisted in December 2023 after passing the Capital Defense Command’s Special Mission Team (SDT) entrance exam. He trained at the Army General Administration School before being assigned to a unit.

The K-pop star has been serving in the Special Forces Unit of the Military Police Corps under the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. Now, he has been promoted to Sergeant. His discharge is set for June 10, 2025, just four months away.

Jin was the first BTS member to finish his service on June 12, 2024. j-hope completed his service on October 17, 2024. Suga, serving as a public service worker, will be discharged on June 21, 2025. RM and V are both set to finish on June 10, 2025. Jimin and Jungkook will follow on June 11, 2025.

In other news, Winter Ahead by BTS’ V and Park Hyo-shin has become the fastest jazz song by a Korean act to surpass 200 million streams on Spotify. The song hit the milestone in just 84 days. This marks V’s eighth solo track to achieve this record.

