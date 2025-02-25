"Sergeant Kim Taehyung power" — Fans react as BTS’ V emerges as the #1 most influential musician on Instagram in UK and #2 in U.S.

On February 24, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, became the most influential musician on Instagram in the UK. As per a report by HypeAuditor, a prominent influencer marketing analytics company, the BTS idol came No. 1 in the United Kingdom and No. 2 in the United States.

HypeAuditor's all-comprehensive analysis entails evaluating influencers using varying parameters such as follower count, the scale of engagement, quality of audience, and authentic engagement.

Besides being graded as a top influencer, Taehyung gained around 117K new followers on Instagram shortly after he posted new pictures on February 23, 2025, amidst his ongoing military service.

Fans flooded social media with enthusiasm about the Grammy-nominated musician's global appeal. One fan wrote on X:

"Sergeant Kim Taehyung power."

Fans underscored BTS' V's online engagement rate despite him being away for his ongoing service.

"And he was inactive, just wait for his return and restart his activities. His engagement is insane," a fan wrote.

"Kim Taehyung you are the Man!!! You are amazing. We love you so so much so very dearly," another said.

"Sergeant Kim Taehyung's impact is incredibly insane!" one fan added.

Other users lauded him as the "SNS king."

"I'm patiently waiting for his comeback," a fan reacted.

"He is the SNS king," another fan stated.

"This is awesome kind of crazy then this is Taehyung," one admirer wrote.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung enlisting in the Special Task Force SDT unit

In December 2023, BTS' V joined the military service of South Korea. He chose to join the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Army Capital Defense Command, which is closely tied to counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, and special operations. SDT is a special task force unit, similar to the South Korean UDT.

Additionally, from January 6 to January 17, 2025, V underwent extreme cold weather training along with the 2nd Corps. The cold training is to boost a soldier's physical prowess and endurance in temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Throughout his service, the BTS singer has been seen during various training sessions, including when he was trained under extreme heat. In August 2024, pictures circulated online of V fully clad in what seemed like 20 kg worth of SDT equipment, suggesting the physical rigors that the role imposes.

Meanwhile, on February 23, 2025, he engaged with fan posts on Weverse and told them that he recently got lightly injured while training. He also updated his fans that he got an early promotion to Sergeant.

Previously, in April 2024, V had posted his bare back photo on Weverse which had concerned fans, as they could see red vertical scars on his entire back. The marks were similar to the ones an individual would get during rappelling practice.

BTS' V is set to return to civilian life on June 10, 2025.

