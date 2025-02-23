"GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG"– Fans worried as BTS' Taehyung reveals injury during military training, teases epic military stories on Weverse

BTS' Kim Taehyung, also known as V, surprised fans with a rare interaction on February 23, 2025, as he took to Weverse while serving in the military. Engaging with ARMY, he responded to comments, reassuring them about his well-being. However, one particular reply raised concerns when he admitted to getting slightly injured during training.

When a fan firmly told him not to get hurt, he confessed that he had sustained a minor injury but chose to see it as a part of youth. Here's the fan and idol's chat as translated by an X user @taeguide:

Fan: "I miss you a lot Sergeant Kim! Don’t get hurt that’s an order!"

V: ".because I was so serious about the training I won’t lie to you since your order is so genuine and sincere but I did get hurt a little bit. But this is youth too in a way."

Fans quickly took to social media to send their well wishes. An X user wrote:

"He said he got hurt. GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG."

Despite concerns, Taehyung lifted the mood by teasing that he had some incredible military stories to share in the future. Calling them "unbelievable" and "explosive," he promised fans they would hear all about his experiences once he returned. The anticipation only grew as fans speculated about what kind of stories he had in store. He replied to another fan's comment,

"Ha, seriously, unbelievable epic stories, real military story coming soon, explosive content incoming. Stay tuned!"

Other fans also joined in and expressed concern over his injury, noting that he has been undergoing intense training as part of the Special Duty Team (SDT).

"Please take care of yourself! It hurts to hear, but Taehyung has been enduring the most intense & extreme training, never complaining or letting it bring him down. Instead, he’s giving his best and maintaining such a positive energy! I’m so proud to stan Kim Taehyung! The way he talks about it as part of "youth" is such a beautiful positive nostalgic perspective. I completely understand-every part of life, the good, the bad, and everything in between, is an experience that makes us!," a fan commented.

"Do not push yourself too much, getting hurt is not good, I know than you are very diligent and focused, but chills a bit my boy .And now rest and get well, it is a order!!!," a user wrote.

"Proud is an understatement. He really wanted to experience the pains the hardships , the change My man," another netizen remarked.

"I respect him so much for looking at enlistment with personal goals in mind and choosing to enlist in the hardest, most strenuous unit," a person added.

Others focused on his excitement to share military stories, eager to hear about his journey once he is discharged.

"we'll be waiting tae," an X user mentioned.

"Real military stories.. The thing I'm waiting for .Explosive," another fan wrote.

"this year festa is going to be the boys telling their stories one after other...," a person commented.

Other updates from BTS' Taehyung on social media, his military journey, & more

Alongside his Weverse interaction, Taehyung also shared a series of 12 photos on Instagram, giving fans a rare look into his military life. The post included him holding a bouquet, taking fun snapshots with a friend in a photo booth, standing beside a snowman, and even showcasing his toned physique after a workout.

His caption read:

“Sergeant Kim has come to report that he's alive! It’s D-107. After the scary winter has passed, and after taking care of my body in the warm spring, I’ll prepare in good health and come to see you!”

Taehyung enlisted in December 2023, with bandmates RM, V, and Jungkook. However, he was the only one to join the elite SDT unit, known for its physically demanding operations as well as training. Last month, he participated in extreme cold-weather training, where temperatures dropped as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.

With his discharge scheduled for June 10, 2025, just before BTS’ 12th anniversary, fans are counting down the days until his return. RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA are also set to complete their service around the same time, making it an exciting year for ARMYs.

Taehyung also informed fans that he has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the military, which is considered the highest position an enlisted soldier can achieve in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).

