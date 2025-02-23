“Always supports his friends” — Fans react to BTS’ Taehyung liking Park Hyung-sik’s Instagram post of his drama ‘Buried Hearts’

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik made the news. The BTS idol returned home for the weekend amidst his ongoing military service. The Love Me Again singer-songwriter engaged with fans on Weverse, posted several pictures on Instagram, and also informed fans about being promoted to Sergeant.

Ad

Furthermore, fans also noted that the Grammy-nominated musician liked South Korean idol-turned-actor, Park Hyung-sik's Instagram post from Buried Hearts.

For the unversed, Buried Hearts is a latest ongoing Korean series starring Park Hyung-sik of Doctor Slump and Hong Hwa-yeon from Bo-ra! Deborah. The series is a romance thriller that aired its first episode on February 21, 2025, on SBS.

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled to see the BTS idol publicly supporting Park Hyung-sik's latest acting venture. Both the South Korean idols are known to be close friends and part of the friend group "Wooga Squad." This group also includes Gyeongseong Creature actor Park Seo-joon, Melo Movie actor Choi Woo-shik, and rapper Peakboy.

Ad

Trending

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their delight over the subtle online interaction between the two celebrities.

"Taehyung liked park hyungsik's IG post of his new drama "Buried Hearts" My Baby always supports his friends," tweeted a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans also noted how the BTS idol also liked Park Hyung-sik's Instagram post today. This post is from November 16, 2024, from the latter's birthday.

"Them!! My Wooga!!" wrote a fan.

"I thought he said he's going to take a nap and then go to gym, what is he doing here still now," joked another fan.

"Tae liked park hyungsik’s instagram post of his birthday!!" noted a netizen.

Ad

More similar reactions filled X as fans expressed being happy to see them supporting one another.

"Bro came home for the weekend but didn’t waste a single moment to cheer for his friends. I pray everyone gets a friend like V," said a user.

"Their friendship added 10 more years to my life. Wooga Squad for the win!!!" added another user.

Ad

More about Park Hyung-sik's ongoing SBS thriller series Buried Hearts

Ad

Buried Hearts kicks off with the introduction of Seo Dong-ju (portrayed by Park Hyung-sik), the head of the Public Affairs team for Daesan Group's chairperson. Dong-ju is a man of honor and is the human embodiment of loyalty. This also earned him the moniker "Daesan Man" for his undivided loyalty towards the company.

However, behind this facade, Dong-ju has a hidden agenda of ascending to the throne of the company, which is owned by his own father. Since Dong-ju is the Chairman's illegitimate son, his succession to the seat of power was difficult.

Ad

A pivotal moment arises when Seo Dong-ju successfully infiltrates a clandestine political slush fund, unearthing a staggering 2 trillion won (approximately $1.4 billion). This audacious act sets off a chain reaction, drawing the attention of Yeom Jang-sun (played by Huh Joon-ho), a law professor and former director of the National Intelligence Service.

Renowned as a puppet master in South Korea's political arena, Yeom Jang-sun thrives on manipulating power dynamics to his advantage.

Unbeknownst to him, Yeom Jang-sun inadvertently eliminates an individual, resulting in the unforeseen loss of the entire slush fund. This blunder propels him into a relentless quest to reclaim his lost fortune and restore his dominion.

Ad

The ensuing narrative intricately weaves the lives of Seo Dong-ju and Yeom Jang-sun, as they engage in a high-stakes battle replete with deception, strategic maneuvering, and unforeseen alliances.

Buried Hearts will air episode 3 and 4 on February 28 and March 1, 2025, on SBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback