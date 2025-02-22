"His acting is really phenomenal"- Fans praise Park Hyung-sik's performance and visuals in Buried Hearts episode 1

South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik returned to the K-drama scene in 2025 with Buried Hearts alongside actress Hong Hwa-yeon, gaining attention from audiences for his acting, performance, and new look. On Friday, February 21, 2025, SBS aired the first episode of Buried Hearts, where Park Hyung-sik plays the role of Seo Dong-ju, the Daesan Group's Public Affairs team's leader, who is loyal to the conglomerate.

However, Seo Dong-ju harbors ambitions to take over Daesan Group at any chance he gets. Meanwhile, Hong Hwa-yeon depicts Yeo Eun-nam, the granddaughter of Daesan Group's chairman. Yeo Eun-nam also wishes to take over the group while also planning to find the truth about her father's death.

In Buried Hearts episode 1, Yeo Eun-nam is shown to be Seo Dong-ju's love interest, but he is unaware that she is the chairman's granddaughter, aka Jennifer Huh. Seo Dong-ju had a chance to seduce Jennifer Huh but he gave it up as he fell in love with Yeo Eun-nam.

However, in a shocking revelation, Seo Dong-ju attended Jennifer Huh's wedding and learned that she was none other than Yeo Eun-nam. For the role, Park Hyung-sik transformed himself into the hatchet man in Buried Hearts, and his appearance has gone viral among viewers, from hairstyles and outfits to facial structure.

Furthermore, viewers have given positive reactions to his acting and performance on X.

"His acting is really phenomenal," a fan said.

"Lastly, PARK HYUNG SIK. THE ACTOR THAT YOU ARE. Holy smokes Batman, that last sequence. GIVE THIS MAN ALL THE ACTING AWARDS," a user stated.

"The i in park hyungsik stands for insane acting," a fan added.

In particular, Buried Hearts viewers were astonished by Park Hyung-sik's acting in the betrayal scene.

"His world falling apart as soon as he saw her marrying the man he hates most in life, I think she deceived him and pretended she was in love with him. What it's like to be one of Korea's best actors Park Hyung Sik," a netizen mentioned.

"The suffering and sadness in Dongjoo's eyes when he sees Eunnam marrying the man he hates most in life. Park Hyung Sik, the actor thay you," a fan wrote.

"How does one focus on the plot when hyungsik looks like THAT," a user commented.

Viewers swooned over Park Hyung-sik's new look in the revenge drama.

"M sorry but park hyungsik is feral in this role! Starting from his outfits to his hairstyle.. his overall look," a fan wrote.

"Can we take a moment to appreciate how freaking handsome #ParkHyungSik looks? Like Sir why do you look so fine?? He’s so hot especially with his long hair. Literally he went from being cute to being attractive. A passionate PHS is not on my 2025 bingo card," a fan stated.

"What was the reason for being so incredibly HOT in the first episode??????????," a netizen commented.

Park Hyung-sik reveals the reason behind appearing in the revenge thriller Buried Hearts

Buried Hearts, starring Park Hyung-sik, Hong Hwa-yeon, Huh Joon-ho, and more, tells the story of two men and a huge amount of political slush funds. A hacker hacks into a 2 trillion political fund to save himself, while a man loses 2 trillion won by killing someone and being unaware that he was hacked.

In the meantime, it is also a romance revenge drama where Seo Dong-ju (Park Hyung-sik) is betrayed by his lover Yeo Eun-nam aka Jennifer Huh (Hong Hwa-yeon). He is driven by revenge to take over Yeo Eun-nam’s grandfather's conglomerate, Daesan Group, while also going against people who wronged him.

In an interview with Newsen on February 10, 2025, Park Hyung-sik revealed why he decided to appear in Buried Hearts. He said:

“The story that the characters in the drama portray with their own goals and desires continues to arouse curiosity, and on the other hand, the realistic parts of the story that seem not so different from our lives made me think a lot. There were parts that made me reflect on myself, and it was very exciting and tense."

Park Hyung-sik further stated that he wanted to explore and showcase a new version of himself on screen that he had never shown before. Buried Hearts is helmed by director Jin Chang-gyu and written by screenwriter Lee Myung-hee. Buried Hearts airs every Friday and Saturday on SBS TV and Disney+.

