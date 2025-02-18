“Wooga squad being support system for each other”— Fans react as Choi Woo-shik shares Park Hyung-Sik’s reaction to his rom-com drama Melo Movie

On February 17, 2025, Choi Woo-shik shared how his Wooga Squad friend reacted to his recently premiered rom-com, Melo Movie. Speaking to Top Star News, the 34-year-old revealed that Park Hyung-sik reached out to him after watching the show —

Ad

"Hyungsik is busy with the SBS drama Buried Hearts, but he still watched a few episodes of Melo Movie. Since Hyungsik knows my personality, he contacted me yesterday (16th Feb) and said something that really gave me strength. Because I'm scared of checking reactions, he told me, 'Why were you even worried? Your acting was really good' which were very encouraging words. I'm grateful to Hyungsik, and I love him."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While filming Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Hyung-Sik became friends with co-stars Park Seo-joon and BTS's V. Seo-joon then introduced him to Woo-shik and Peakboy, which led to the formation of the Wooga Squad, a well-known friend group in the South Korean entertainment industry. Fans reacted to Woo-shik and Hyung-Sik's friendship, with one commenting:

"Wooga squad being support system for each other."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media users talked about Hyung-Sik's support for his friends, while others mentioned he shouldn’t be "worried" since the drama received positive feedback.

"Park hyung sik is so supportive of his his friends," a fan wrote.

"My fav duo," a person remarked.

"The show is really good and hilarious. He shouldn’t be worried at all!," another viewer added.

Ad

Meanwhile, some fans commented on Woo-shik and Park Bo-young's performance in Melo Movie.

"The pairing couldn’t be enduring than this, a fan noted.

"The couple I've been waiting for," a netizen shared.

"Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young always bring such charm to the screen," another user added.

Choi Woo-shik shares Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-Sik’s thoughts on his chemistry with Park Bo-young in Melo Movie

Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik in Melo Movie (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

At a press conference on February 12, 2025, Choi Woo-shik revealed that his close friends, Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik, were "excited" about his on-screen collaboration with Park Bo-young. The Parasite star stated:

Ad

“They were all really excited. Not just my friends, but everyone kept saying how amazing she is—how talented, kind, and wonderful she is. And I completely understand why. She was such a great support on set, even helping with my mental well-being.”

Bo-young has previously worked with Hyung-Sik and Seo-joon. She was seen with Hyung-Sik in Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017) and the spinoff Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon (2022). She starred alongside Seo-joon in Concrete Utopia (2023).

Ad

Melo Movie follows four young people pursuing love and their dreams while confronting life’s challenges. They support each other through tough times, discovering the significance of love and success.

Woo-shik stars as Ko Gyeom, a former aspiring actor who is now a film critic. His life changes when he falls for Kim Mu Bee (played by Bo-young) at first sight. Mu Bee is a passionate film director with a complicated past in the industry. Her father, a cinephile, has always prioritized movies over her, shaping her love-hate relationship with filmmaking.

Ad

In other news, Park Hyung-Sik’s Buried Hearts was initially set to release alongside Choi Woo-shik’s Melo Movie on Valentine’s Day. However, the release schedule has changed. The Netflix series was released as planned, while Buried Hearts will now premiere on Disney+Hotstar on February 21 at 9 pm KST for Korean audiences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback