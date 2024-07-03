On July 2, 2024, a video circulated on social media featuring the South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik singing the track This Is the Moment at one of his close friend's weddings held privately, mesmerizing fans with his vocals. In the viral clip, the Doctor Slump actor donned a black suit styled with a tie and pants.

Park Hyung-sik walked on the aisle towards the bride and groom while singing the lyrics of This Is the Moment, flaunting his ability to deliver a challenging song with grace and professionalism. Not only is he an actor, but he also has training in singing. After three years of training, he debuted as a member of the K-pop group ZE:A in 2010.

For those unversed, This Is the Moment is a track from the musical Jekyll & Hyde. It was penned by Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse and translated into multiple languages, including Korean, Japanese, German, and others.

Soon, the video of Park Hyung-sik singing at his friend's wedding went viral on social media, and fans could not stop gushing over his singing skills. Subsequently, an X user observed that the actor's close friend BTS Kim Taehyung sang the track This Is the Moment on October 20, 2020, in a Bangtan Bomb. The fan expressed their desire to listen to the two close friends performing a duet on the track and tweeted:

"I need Kim Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik duet now."

Netizens expressed their joy about hearing This Is the Moment for the first time in the Korean language and labeled Park Hyung-sik as one of the most powerful voices in South Korea. Many also comprehended that, due to the connection of music, Kim Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik have a cordial bond.

"Now I know why he and Tae matching each other. The vibrato, he sounds really good in LIVE PERFORMANCE. Marry me Hyungsik. We are the best couple, we can singing this song together in our wedding day."- A user reacted.

"He is one of the most powerful vocals in Korea."- A user shared.

"First time hearing this song sung in Korean. Hyunsik has a powerful voice."- A user commented.

"I really want one of the hyung of wooga to get married and other members of wooga get together at a marriage and have fun... Imagine Taehyung singing song on wooga's member marriage ceremony ."- A user mentioned.

While some referred to Park Hyung-sik's voice as 'beautiful' and expressed admiration for the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actor, others expressed their desire to see him singing with Kim Taehyung someday. The fandom expressed their desire to create waves in the K-pop industry.

"Hearing Hyungsik singing for the first time in years!! Hope to see him and tae singing after he returns from military, 100% sure they can pull it off in the best manner."- A fan reacted.

"Awesome!!!! Want to see Hyung sik and taste singing someday together. The two legendary singers of South Korea would create havoc in the industry. Can't wait to see wooga friends reunite together!"- A fan shared.

"Love his voice."- A fan commented.

"This is beautiful!"- A fan mentioned.

Recent activities of Park Hyung-sik and Kim Taehyung

In April 2024, Park Hyung-sik interacted with his fandom at the Orix Theater in Osaka, Japan, and Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Tokyo, Japan, to commemorate the launch of his Japanese fan club, JAPAN SIKcret. He has also organized the 2023-2024 Asia tour fan meeting, SIKcret Time, where he spent time with his friends and delivered multiple electrifying performances.

The actor visited countries, including South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, and other regions. He has recently made a cameo appearance in Strong Girl Nam-soon and appeared in the medical and life drama Doctor Slump alongside Park Shin-hye.

BigHit Music announced a press release on Weverse on July 3, 2024, about ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 to celebrate the release of Kim Taehyung's TYPE 1 photobook. The exhibition would center on the moments that formed the main theme of V's TYPE 1 photobook. It would be held from July to August 2024 in different locations. Kim Taehyung's ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 will occur in Seoul, Bangkok, Taipei, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Tokyo on the scheduled date.

Kim Taehyung is currently deployed at the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, carrying out mandatory conscription. Park Hyung-sik is reportedly set to appear in the upcoming dramas Treasure Island and Desperado.

