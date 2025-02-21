South Korean revenge drama Buried Hearts premiered on February 21, 2025, on SBS TV, starring Park Hyung-sik as Seo Dong-ju and Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eun-nam.

Buried Hearts centers on Seo Dong-ju, a man who infiltrates a 2 trillion won political slush fund to secure his survival. Unbeknownst to him, Yeom Jang-sun, a former director of the National Intelligence Service and a formidable figure in the political arena, loses this fortune after committing a murder.

Dong-ju, serving as the chief secretary at Daesan Group, is outwardly loyal but harbors deep-seated ambitions to ascend within the corporate hierarchy.

His path crosses with Yeo Eun-nam, the granddaughter of Daesan Group's chairman, who is entangled in her own quest for truth and vengeance. Their intertwined destinies set the stage for a high-stakes battle of wits and wills.

The premiere elicited a spectrum of reactions from audiences globally. While many commend the series for its intricate plot and character development, others were blown away by Park Hyung-sik's intimate scenes. One fan wrote on X:

"Should they be doing all that in a…revenge thriller?"

Fans reacted to Park Hyung-sik and Hong Hwa-yeon's romantic scenes from Buried Hearts episode 1, only for Hwa-yeon to get married to someone else.

"Having so many romantic scenes in the first episode has never been a good thing. The heartbreak is deffo gonna hit us like the white truck of doom," a fan wrote.

"I was getting ready to ship #ParkHyungSik and #HongHwaYeon’s characters, but she did him dirty. No excuses. I don’t want them to end up together and I hope he takes over Daesan," another fan wrote.

"She enjoyed her little love story and continued with her revenge and I respect it," another fan added.

More fan reactions to Buried Hearts pilot episode:

"This has tragic ending written all over it because how is this just the first episode," a fan wrote.

"All of these scenes just for her to marry another guy at the episode ending. Oh the angst is going to be so good!!" another fan said.

"It’s the way they look at each other," another fan remarked.

Park Hyung-sik's Buried Hearts starts with a bang

The inaugural episode introduces viewers to the complex world of Daesan Group and its key players. Seo Dong-ju, portrayed by Park Hyung-sik, is depicted as the epitome of dedication, earning him the moniker "Daesan Man."

His sharp intellect and unwavering commitment make him indispensable to Chairman Cha Kang-cheon. However, beneath this facade lies a man driven by personal ambition, meticulously planning his rise to power.

In Buried Hearts episode 1, Yeo Eun-nam (Hong Hwa-yeon) is a woman on a mission. Haunted by the mysterious death of her father, she suspects foul play within the family's conglomerate. Her path converges with Dong-ju's in a series of charged encounters, where underlying tensions hint at a deeper connection.

The episode crescendos with a series of intense romantic scenes between Dong-ju and Eun-nam. The portrayal of their relationship adds layers of complexity to the narrative, blurring the lines between genuine affection and calculated manipulation.

Buried Hearts is helmed by director Jin Chang-gyu and penned by Lee Myung-hee, known for her work on Money Flower. The series is a collaborative production between Studio S, A2Z Entertainment, and Prumir Factory.

Buried Hearts will air new episodes every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm (KST) on SBS TV.

