Park Hyung-sik's friendship with Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, is well-known across the Korean entertainment industry and among their fans. On June 17, idol-turned-actor Park Hyung-sik and Kim Dongjun held a joint stage for the KOCCA Music Studio’s special performance ON THE K: A, and he surprised his fans by singing to BTS Taehyung's song Christmas Tree.

Fans lauded the actor for singing the cover of V's Christmas Tree—an original soundtrack (OST) for the Netflix K-drama, Our Beloved Summer, starring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and V are part of the Wooga Squad, along with Park Seo-joon and Peakboy, and are known for being close friends with one another.

Previously, in his fan meeting in Manila in February 2024, the Doctor Slump actor recommended his fans listen to Taehyung's song to improve their sleep. He added that since he suffers from insomnia, he was compelled to listen to the BTS idol's songs, which helped him with his sleep. BTS ARMY was touched by Park Hyung-sik's kind words for Taehyung, and the clip went viral online.

Meanwhile, one X user praised Hyung-sik and wrote,

"He is always so supportive. I love their friendship. Wooga family."

Others attested that the actor is right about V's songs being an effective remedy for insomnia. Some fans shared their experiences on how the BTS idol's songs, such as wherever u r, Christmas Tree, Winter Bear, Scenery, and more, have helped them overcome insomnia or improved their sleep.

"Park Hyung Sik recommends all his fans to listen to Taehyung (BTS-V) songs while going to sleep. He jokingly says he is forced to listen to his songs because he suffers from insomnia… Oh the brotherly love! Hyung Sik always supporting Taehyung whenever he gets a chance. The Wooga Squad’s love for each other is undeniable and so lovely! Friendship goals! I love them!" — an X user wrote.

"Yesterday I was sad & about to cry so I just turn on "this is V" playlist and I played each song then I realized Taehyung should release more and more songs like that. His songs hits different when you're sorrow just like a honey." — an X user wrote.

"It's true, I have tried it with my husband. I made a playlist for him with mainly Taehyung's songs and some other soothing songs: worked like a charm....His voice is beautiful and very warm and comforting." — an X user wrote.

"Hyungsik does not seem like a music enthusiast or maybe he just don't listen to music on a daily basis, but he gives into taehyung's demands of listening to his songs lol this is peak sibling behaviour." — an X user wrote.

"He's on a mission to promote tae songs everywhere he goes be it in insta or in his meet he supports tae. Taesik is the bestt." — an X user wrote.

"Proven and tested. Sweet night is part of my sleep playlist until today. I had it on repeat back in 2020-2021." — an X user wrote.

"Hyungsik is so cute, but I can confirm there is no better way to fall asleep like listen to Taehyung's songs. They calm down and give postive and peaceful energy: winter bear, scenery, sweet night, blue, rainy days, wherever u r." — an X user wrote.

"He's not wrong tho. Tae's music brings feeling of calmness and serenity. During the pandemic, I was alone in my apt and I find it hard to sleep. His music brings me instant comfort and allows me to sleep easily." — an X user wrote.

BTS Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik's endearing friendship over the years has delighted fans

During the "SIKcret Time in Manila" fan meeting, which was held at the Araneta Coliseum on February 17, 2024, the Happiness actor became candid with his fans and shared tidbits about how the Winter Bear singer-songwriter "forces" Park Hyung-sik to listen to his songs.

Meanwhile, on June 12, during the ON THE K: A joint stage, fans were once again thrilled to see Park Hyung-sik cover his friend V's famous OST and talk about him as well. Both artists' fans have come to admire their unique bond and joke about how Hyung-sik never fails to talk about the BTS idol in his fan meetings.

In other developments, the Sweet Night singer from BTS is currently serving in the South Korean military special forces division, Special Duty Team (SDT) unit, since January 2024. Although he enlisted on December 11, 2023, V was deployed to the SDT unit on January 18, 2024, after completing his mandatory training.