"You can count on us ROK Army for the peace of Korea" - Cartier Marketing Director shares update on visit to BTS' V's training base, leaves fans proud

On June 15, 2024, the Cartier Marketing and Communication Director, Aaron Kang, shared an Instagram Story updating fans that he visited BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, at his training base. Aaron Kang dropped two stories, and in the first update, a green scenery was visible with a banner featuring BTS' V, congratulating the idol for his 11th debut anniversary. Aaron Kang captioned it:

"V on the way to see V."

In the second Story, he updated pictures of black cards with the words 'Security' and 'No Filming' engraved over them, hinting that he finally met BTS' V. The Cartier Marketing and Communication director further revealed how the BTS member assured him that the country could count on the ROK Army to establish peace all over South Korea and captioned his second update as:

"V says today, "You can count on us ROK Army, for the peace of Korea." What a man, bro."

Soon, Aaron Kang's Instagram Story went viral on social media. Fans expressed their pride in Kim Taehyung for confidently pledging to protect his country, showering him with compliments for maintaining cordial relationships with everyone in his business and social circle.

"These words.. oh Kim Taehyung why are you so special. You always make us speechless. You deserve more brands now."- A fan reacted.

"He's so proud and he should be - his team (all of the soldiers) work hard to protect their country. I don't agree with being forced to wear the uniform but I can respect this."- A fan tweeted.

"We've always heard how he befriends ppl just like that, but when in business, things tend to be different. These companies, tho, they go above and beyond for Tae. It's more than a business relationship, for sure. Mutual respect, mutual appreciation. He truly is so loved."- A fan commented.

Netizens also bragged about how loved Kim Taehyung is that the Cartier Marketing and Communications director paid a visit to him at his military base. Many also called him a responsible soldier, a loyal friend, an excellent artist, and an admired son.

"Marketing and communications director of Cartier visited him. Do u know how loved u have to be that everyone you worked with is visiting u my baby."- A user shared.

"A responsible soldier, An excellent artist, A loyal friend and a lovable son..he is everything."- A user reacted.

"Everywhere he goes he makes friends and everyone that meets him makes the effort to keep the friendship. This shows how good of a person he is and how easy he is to love. Borahae Taehyung."- A user mentioned.

Recent activities of BTS' V

BTS' V recently took a vacation from his respective military unit to welcome fellow group member Jin, who was discharged from the Army's Fifth Infantry Division Recurit Battalion in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, on June 12, 2024. He was accompanied by the other members of the group, including Kim Namjoon, j-hope, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook. Several pictures and videos circulated on social media featuring Kim Taehyung greeting and hugging the oldest member of the group.

On June 15, 2024, BTS' V reposted Kim Namjoon's Instagram post on his Instagram Story, where the RM shared a new OT7 picture. In the latest update, Kim Taehyung donned a white t-shirt, flaunting his physique and buffed chest. He folded his arms and carried a smile. BTS' V was surrounded by RM, Jungkook, and Jin on one side while he was clouded by Jimin, Suga, and j-hope on the other side.

BTS' V began mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, with fellow group member Kim Namjoon. After concluding his five weeks of basic military training, Kim Taehyung was admitted to the three-week additional training at the Army General Administration School. After completing his training, he was deployed to the Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

The BTS members are expected to return from military service to reunite as a full group in 2025.