"Everyone is doing well regardless of my absence" — BTS' Kim Namjoon pens a heartfelt letter on Weverse

On June 15, 2024, BTS' Kim Namjoon took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to share a heartfelt letter on the occasion of the eleventh anniversary of the group, FESTA. He recently took a leave from his mandatory military service to welcome fellow group member Jin, who has been officially discharged from the Army's Fifth Infantry Division Recurit Battalion in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, on June 12, 2024.

Subsequently, he met the other group members, including Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook. In his letter, the idol penned down his experience of coming out of the military unit after a while and realized how time was passing well. He stated, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"Coming outside for the first time in a while, as expected, the time outside is moving differently. The gravity feels a little different too, and everyone is doing well regardless of my absence. Things are going well."

BTS' Kim Namjoon revealed that the members had drinks together and conversed about things related to military

BTS' Kim Namjoon confessed that due to his hectic schedule, he hadn't posted any updates around the group's eleventh anniversary, which occurred on June 13, 2024. The rapper mentioned that his latest track, Come back to me, was released a month ago, followed by the final unveil of his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, three weeks ago.

He also disclosed plans to enlist in the military with the group member j-hope in April 2023, which were delayed. Eventually, he joined duty with younger members Kim Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook, in December 2023. BTS' Kim Namjoon cited, 'We ended up going together with our younger brothers, side by side, holding hands.'

BTS' RM elaborated on how he spent 2023 drinking alcohol and working on his music. He revealed that he was jealous of his friend's sergeant patch but expressed no regrets. The idol further narrated how he was unable to pour down his raw thoughts regarding his latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person, by himself and stated, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"This is my first work where I haven't been able to tell you my thoughts on things myself. There are a lot of things I want to say, but because they're all written in the album. It's an album where I struggled in an attempt to just become entirely truthful with myself. It would be great if you could read it over and over for a long time. please."

Kim Namjoon further talked about how Jin was discharged three days before, and the six members of the group are presently living his past and shared, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"3 days ago, Jin Hyung was finally discharged. I brought and blew my saxophone so I could have fun, but to be honest, I had a lot of mixed emotions. Wouldn't he have been so lonely and had a hard time because he went first? What would it have been like? Because a year and 6 months is fair to anyone here. We're probably living Hvung's past right now."

Kim Namjoon stated that the group members gathered together after a long time and enjoyed drinks. They had an open conversation where they discussed topics related to the military and shared, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"Although I do feel a little empty, more than anything else, it was nice that all the members were able to gather for the first time in a really long while to have a drink and share an open conversation (although the military was more than half of the topics.. keke). I think it's almost been as many as 10 months. Why did I miss these people so much? I called them from time to time and would ask how they were doing out of nowhere."

He disclosed how Jin often spoke about missing the members during his military service and bragged about how the other members would feel the same when they joined the duty. BTS' Kim Namjoon confessed that now that the group members were scattered and living somewhere in Gangwon Province, he understood the deeper meaning of Jin's words.

Kim Namjoon expressed that things are still the same between the members as he spoke to them in person and realized the person he was before joining the duty. He cited that spending time together after a long time was a precious and meaningful memory for all the group members.

BTS' RM continued pondering where the group members would wander next year on their 12th anniversary and what kind of faces ARMYs would have. He confessed that he had been missing the fans and stated, 'I miss you, so I picture you, and because I picture you, I miss you more.'

He expressed that it would be a matter of time before the year would pass in the blink of an eye. Kim Namjoon stated that he was leaving the future to Jin and j-hope, who had been embraced and would embrace in their arms. Kim Namjoon concluded his letter by stating that many people have not forgotten the group and are eagerly awaiting their return with continued love.

The rapper confessed that he would live each day pondering about members and fans as he always did and expressed his love for ARMYs by writing, 'I love you.' He also cited that he was looking forward to the next early summer.

BTS' Kim Namjoon is expected to be discharged from his mandatory conscription in June 2025.