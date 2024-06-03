BTS' Jimin awarded the title of the Special Warrior (Special Grade Soldier) in honor of his training at KCTC

On June 3, 2024, it was reported that BTS' Jimin was awarded the title of Special Warrior (Special Grade Soldier) in recognition of his intensive training at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC). He has apparently received the best score in the assessments, including physical strength, military training, service attitude, and skills, following the KCTC training.

Expand Tweet

Trending

BTS' Jimin was photographed at the Army Scientific Combat Training Corps (KCTC) in Wonju, Gangwon-do, on May 2, 2024. Several pictures of the idol surfaced online, where he was spotted sitting on the top of military tanks with other soldiers.

BTS' Jimin concluded one of the toughest training in South Korea's military

Netizens praising BTS member (Image via X)

BTS' Jimin began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jungkook. After concluding his five weeks of basic training, the idol was awarded the best trainee in his division and awarded the Honor of Exemplary with Commendation from the Chief of the Division.

The distinctions were provided to the military trainees receiving the highest marks in all the assessments during the training period. It also enabled him one month earlier promotion and four nights of vacation. Afterward, Jimin was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division, where he would serve the remaining period of his military service.

The Like Crazy singer completed KCTC training recently, which is regarded as one of the toughest in the Republic of Korea Army and Marine Corps. The idol not only received the best scores in physical strength, service attitude, military training, and other assessments, but he could also get a two-month earlier promotion to the next rank of Corporal.

Expand Tweet

Reportedly, the preliminary training period lasts approximately 10 days. About 2000 soldiers participated in the KCTC training, and only a few individuals were honored with the title of Special Grade Soldier. The training kick-started on April 11, 2024, and concluded on April 23, 2024.

It is said to be a scientific combat training system, where the soldiers needed to use electronic equipment. The simulated combat system and highly trained opposing forces provide large-scale combat training close to actual combat.

The entire unit prepares for training for about three to four weeks. The Fifth Division artillery unit, information and communication devices, tanks, engineers, and air defense companies also participated in the training, at Gangwon-do.

The soldiers have to undergo rigorous training, where they have to climb rough terrain mountains. Tactical analysis, self-equipment, inspection, and return of equipment are followed chronologically for the discharge. As the training is about to conclude, they have to undergo intensive training at night.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, during the KCTC training assessment, a sensor is also attached to the arms of a soldier which shows the hit rate. The hit rate showcases the identity of the soldier getting a hit and the severity of the injury. If a soldier does well during their training, they are awarded a vacation. It should be noted that only 10% of soldiers from a unit get the title of Special Warrior, which BTS' Jimin has received.

Netizens praising Jimin (Image via X)

Since the news about Jimin getting awarded the title of Special Warrior/Special Grade Soldier went viral on social media, fans complimented the idol's hard work and expressed their pride in him. They shared multiple snippets and trended the following phrase on social media:

"Not only is he the best rookie in the Fifth division, taking first place and receiving an early promotion, he now has the rank of Special Warrior that only a small number of units receive!"

BTS' Jimin is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in 2025.