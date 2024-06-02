“Keep proving how precious they are” — Fans react to reported sponsors on BTS’ 2024 Festa poster including Taehyung promoted Compose Coffee

On June 1, @BTS_official shared the poster for the group's 2024 FESTA Ground on their official X account to commemorate the band's 11th anniversary. The poster mentioned the event's reported sponsors, including Korean-based brands such as Compose Coffee, Papa Mobility, and Photoism.

Compose Coffee is one of the largest domestic beverage brands, with BTS' Kim Taehyung as the brand ambassador. Papa Mobility is a ride-hailing application that focuses on services for socially disadvantaged people, including the elderly, injured, and parents. It also offers door-to-door services, including Papa Escort, Papa Air, and others.

Meanwhile, Photoism is the largest and most popular self-studio photo booth in South Korea, where individuals can take pictures with their family, friends, and significant others, often featuring imaginary pictures of their favorite group and artists.

Fans were emotional upon learning about the reported sponsors of BTS' FESTA 2024. They appreciated the involvement of brands that support socially disadvantaged people, provide family-friendly photo opportunities, and offer good-quality beverages. The fandom praised the group for promoting domestic brands and contributing to society, and they expressed pride in V's worldwide impact.

One user tweeted after digging about the 2024 FESTA's reported sponsors:

"They keep proving how precious they are."

Netizens continued to praise BTS for supporting domestic brands, calling them "best" and "beautiful," and for their commitment to uplifting socially backward people for years. Many fans also wished that they would have an application like Papa Mobility in their own country.

"BTS has been focusing on korea-based companies and socially responsible ones for years. our Taehyung is working with one of them, Compose Coffee, which also is a product very accessible /affordable to most armys. this is a good thing," a fan stated.

"Bts will ALWAYS be the best people ever, they are exceptional," another fan commented.

"This is beautiful and also we need one of these in Sydney. It is so hard doing ride-sharing when you’ve got a toddler who needs a car seat," one fan reacted.

Meanwhile, other fans noted that Compose Coffee continued to support Kim Taehyung, highlighting how the idol brought major deals for Big Hit Music with his meaningful work and worldwide influence. Fans also stated that the members continued to uplift the economy by having local brands as sponsors for their 2024 FESTA, even while they were enlisted for mandatory military service.

"I am especially excited for Compose Coffee to be part of something as special as the FESTA and even more so in 2024. Taehyung told us how comfortable he felt working with them and we've seen him happy, so I know Compose will make people there happy," an X user stated.

"Just a reminder, Compose Coffee promoted FRI(END)S with a new edition pink cup sleeve, and now they are sponsoring Taehyung's group festa. Taehyung promoting brands and Brands promoting Taehyung," another user commented.

"Y'all will never make me think that BTS are not good people. This proves, and idk what else will even during their absence," one user reacted.

More details about the BTS 2024 FESTA Ground Event

The official X account of BTS shared details about the group's 2024 FESTA Ground Event, alongside the poster, on the South Korean social media platform Weverse. The agency will organize an outdoor event for ARMYs in Seoul, South Korea, to celebrate the 2024 FESTA.

The event will be held on June 13, 2024, from 11 am to 9 pm KST in the area encompassing the Futsal Field and Sports Park within the Seoul Sports Complex near Woongbi Statue in Songpa-gu, Seoul. In the ARMY Zone, a designated souvenir will be provided to the fandom, who will verify their ARMY MEMBERSHIP (GL, JP, and US). Each person will be given only one set.

Ground FESTA Event (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

Additionally, the event will feature a Play Zone, such as Army on June 13th, BTS Capsule Grab, and Upcycling Parts Craft. In the 'ARMY on June 13th,' section, fans can express how they feel about the 2024 FEST through a painting, and they can place it for exhibition. Fans are also encouraged to share their experiences with other ARMYs.

In the BTS Capsule Grab, fans can check the 'Message of the Day' by picking lyrics of the group's songs from the capsule vending machines and can discover hidden gifts. The Upcycling Parts Craft section will allow fans to make their 2024 FESTA logo using uncycled plastic parts and take a keepsake.

BigHit Music has also announced that multiple small photo zones and sponsor booths of different kinds will be installed throughout the event area, hinting at Photoism photobooths, compose coffee products, and facilities provided by Papa Mobility.

Jin will be leading an in-person FESTA 2024 event in two sessions, including 'Jin's Greetings' and 'Message from Jin: June 13, 2024,' on June 13, 2024, at Jamsil Arena in the Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea.