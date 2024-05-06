Black Panther star Winston Duke recently revealed in an interview with MTV that he listens to a lot of BTS' music and loves movie scores. The actor appeared on the sets of MTV to interview for his upcoming film The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The snippet about BTS from the MTV interview went viral online after fans heard the Hollywood celebrity's particular fancy for the K-pop group's music. The video, titled The Fall Guy Cast on Taylor Swift, BTS & What They’ve Kept From Their Films, captured Winston Duke revealing that one of his favorite tracks is FRI(END)S by V.

"I love movie scores I've actually been also listening to a lot of BTS recently. You know that song friends? That's like on repeat right now."

The Hollywood actor later posted on his official Twitter handle (@Winston_Duke), sharing the link to the song FRI(END)S by the band's vocalist Kim Taehyung, aka V. Additionally, Winston wrote on his tweet,

"IYKYK...currently listening to friends by V"

Expand Tweet

Winston Duke shares his favorite Run BTS! episode, his bias, being an ARMY, and more

For the unversed, Winston Duke made his acting debut as the character M'Baku in the blockbuster Marvel film, Black Panther, starring the late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman. He played the same character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avengers: Endgame.

After his interview clip went viral online and ARMYs took to social media to express gratitude for loving the K-pop sensation and their music, the Black Panther actor revealed his favorite episode from the K-pop group's popular variety show, Run BTS!.

The Black Panther actor revealed that he loved episodes 131 and 132 of the variety show where the Bangtan members were engaged in a debate and would accidentally set off water canons by uttering their forbidden words:

"Hmmm, not gonna lie, I haven’t seen them all but the 77 minute debate one … when the members kept setting off the water cannons unintentionally …" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Much to the delight of the Bangtan's ARMY, Winston Duke didn't end it with just two tweets. The Tobagonian-Rwandan actor from Hollywood went on to comment on various tweets from fans and shared his love for Bangtan Sonyeondan.

When probed, Duke revealed that his current favorite members from the band are Kim Namjoon aka RM, and Kim Seokjin aka Jin. Furthermore, Duke also revealed his excitement when he commented on another tweet emphasizing that he was "counting days" until Jin's arrival after his mandatory military service.

When probed further about his favorite BTS album, he added that he can't choose since he loves all the albums of the band. Additionally, when an ARMY enquired which part from the Cypher series is his favorite, The Fall Guy actor shared that he loves Cypher Pt.4. He wrote:

"Hmmmm, I'm partial to cypher pt 4."

Winston Duke reveals his favorite BTS members, songs, albums, and more. (Images via X/@Winston_Duke)

Duke also answered a few more tweets from the ARMY regarding having more BTS fans in the Wakanda crew from his two films from the Black Panther series. The actor then sent out his parting tweet to the followers, bidding them farewell and saying he was out to brunch and would interact with them later.

He came back online a few hours later and responded to a fan's tweet suggesting that the actor watch the variety show of the band and listen to their songs, Run. He explained that he is aware of Bangtan's Run variety show, RUN from the band's album Proof, and RUN from the album Youth.

Responding to the tweet, he wrote:

"lol that’s 3 different things: Run! Bts is their variety show … I’ve probably only seen a quarter of those. Run by BTS is a song about chasing the fleeting memories of one’s youth … it’s a vibe! Run BTS is a song about their hustle and determination for the past 7 yrs So, what I’m saying here is that each in their own right, stands on its own!"

Additionally, Duke shares his favorite tracks of the group by recommending it to a fan. He suggested Bapsae, Silver Spoon, All Day by RM, ugh!, Yet To Come, NEURON by J-Hope, and Life Goes On. He further mentioned that he loves Suga's Somebody Does Love and Trivia 轉 : Seesaw.

Winston Duke shares his favorite solo BTS songs and more. (Images via X/@Winston_Duke)

In other news, The Fall Guy was released on May 3, 2024, and stars Ryan Gosling as the male lead Colt Seavers, who is a seasoned action-stuntman, alongside Winston Duke as Dan Tucker and stunt coordinator. In the story, Emily Blunt serves as film director Jody Moreno, who was also Seavers' ex-girlfriend.