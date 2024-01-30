"Iconic cypher hip thrust": Fans frenzied to see a flipbook of BTS Suga singing ‘Life Goes On’ and other performances in 'DVD of the D-DAY Tour'

A segment from BTS rapper Suga's solo concert tour which went viral on the internet on January 30, 2024, from his D-DAY Live in Japan DVD. The BTS member can be seen responding to many "This or That" questions in a specific video clip that became popular on social media.

A flipbook featuring Min Yoongi aka Suga's performance of Life Goes On from his concert was shown in another segment of the tape, which thrilled fans.

In addition, another clip of a distinct version of the flipbook showcased Yoongi's iconic hip-thrust dance step from his performance of Cypher. Fans were hysteric online to see it and wanted to know where they could purchase the flipbooks.

"I would sell my kidney for this": Fans go berserk over Suga's flipbook from D-DAY world tour

During his solo D-DAY world tour in 2023, BTS' rapper Suga sings and plays the brown piano for the song Life Goes On. The reunion between him and his beloved fans—the ARMY—had made everyone emotional during his tour.

Even though it had been a while since the BTS global icon had performed on stage since the Map of the Soul world tour got canceled due to COVID-19, fans of his music came from far and wide to see him. Hence, every single performance of Life Goes On in his concerts was extremely emotional and personal.

Now, the viral clips online have captured that emotional and magnificent moment into a small pocket-size flipbook. This further made ARMYs restless as they wanted to grab a copy for themselves and tweeted on X as to where they could purchase it. Meanwhile, several others tried to reminisce about the world tour moments and relive Suga's Life Gose On and Cypher performances among others.

One fan even wrote on X that they are ready to sell their kidney to get a hold of both flipbooks. Here's how the fans reacted to those viral clips:

When designing the Agust D or D-DAY concert schedule, BTS' Suga went all out. The rapper's first-ever solo tour began in the United States on April 26, 2023, and brought over 318,000 spectators from around the world. During the AMYGDALA performance, several instances made the spectators awestruck to witness the propelling stage with real flames around him beneath the platform.

Additionally, the BTS rapper gave fans an amazing performance, playing almost 20 songs such as Haegeum, Daechwita, Agust D, Give It To Me, Seesaw (Acoustic ver), SDL, People, People Pt.2, Cypher Pt.3: Killer, Cypher Pt.4, UGH!, Ddaeng, and Huh?!, among others.

With his D-DAY Tour 2023 being the highest-grossing concert tour by a Korean solo artist in K-pop history, Suga of BTS even created history. On September 12, 2023, the D-DAY world tour earned over USD 57.2 million (about KRW 75.55 billion) making him the first K-pop and Korean solo artist to rake in such profit.

Hence, it is understandable why the BTS ARMY had an online meltdown over seeing the two flipbooks that have captured the essence of Yoongi's two of the many iconic performances from his legendary and historic solo world tour.