BTS’ Jin to reunite with fans for a meet & greet accompanied by a ‘light hug’ post military: All you need to know

On June 1, 2024, BigHit Music announced through a press release on the South Korean media platform, Weverse, that BTS' Jin is set to lead an in-person FESTA 2024 event. The K-pop idol will meet and greet fans accompanied by light hugs during the first session of the interaction.

Jin will make his much-awaited appearance in the South Korean entertainment industry after getting discharged from his mandatory military service on June 12, 2024. The agency cited that the event will be organized to fulfill the BTS member's desire to spend time with ARMYs to commemorate the group's debut day (June 13). BigHit Music mentioned in their press release:

"This event was prepared in order to fulfill Jin’s wish to spend meaningful time with ARMY in person on BTS’s debut day. We invite you to join us as we express our gratitude for your unwavering love for BTS."

BTS' Jin's upcoming in-person event will be held in two sessions

The upcoming 2024 FESTA in-person event will be held in two phases. The first session is called 'Jin's Greetings,' while the second one is titled 'Message from Jin: June 13, 2024.' Both sessions will be held at Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, having the capacity of accommodating 20,000 people at the time.

While the first session will not be live streamed anywhere, the second one will be available for live broadcast on Weverse exclusively for the fans having ARMY MEMBERSHIP (GL, JP, AND US) holders.

The first session, also known as Meet-and-Greet with Jin, will take place on June 13, 2024, at 3 pm KST. In this session, the artist will be giving light hugs to the fandom. The time duration of the event is expected to be around three hours.

Meanwhile, the fans who do not wish to have a hug time with the idol can replace it with a handshake. The BigHit Music stated the following information about the first session on Weverse:

"If you win the raffle but do not wish for a hug, you can replace it with a handshake."

The agency has further assured fans that precautionary measures will be placed to avoid the occurrence of any unpleasant incidents during the 2024 FESTA in-person event. It requested the fans for their cooperation.

As the name suggests, the second session titled 'Message from Jin: June 13, 2024' will be conducted on Thursday at 8 pm KST. It will be an hour-long event where the BTS member will deliver several electrifying performances. The BigHit Music described the second session as:

"The second session will last about one hour. Jin will showcase various performances that ARMY wish to see."

The fans arriving at the venue will be selected through a raffle. The raffle period starts from June 2, 2024, at 11:00 am KST, till June 6, 2024, at 11:59 KST. The BigHit Music released the following eligibility criteria to participate in the raffle through a press release on the Weverse on June 2, 2024.

Customers with an ARMY membership, and those who have purchased one or more official albums of the group, including solo albums released after Proof from Weverse shop GLOBAL. The eligible albums to enter the raffle include Proof, The Astronaut, Indigo, FACE, D-Day, Jack in The Box, Layover, Golden, Hope on the Street Vol.1, and Right Place, Wrong Person. LP and Weverse Albums versions of the aforementioned albums and Proof Collectors's Editions will not be accepted to enter into a raffle.

Both sessions will accommodate 1000 and 3000 winners through the raffle and their names will be announced via notice after June 8, 2024, at 10:00 am KST. It should be noted that the raffle winners of the first session will also be able to participate in the second one.

ARMYs are eagerly awaiting to meet and catch a glimpse of Jin at the upcoming 2024 FESTA event.