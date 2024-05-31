BIGHIT MUSIC drops the new BTS FESTA 2024 timeline commemorating the band’s 11th anniversary

BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the new timeline for BTS FESTA 2024 on June 1 (KST). This marks the K-pop group's 11th anniversary since their debut in June 2013. In addition, Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop phenomenon, will officially return from the military in June 2024, just in time to commemorate the anniversary with the ARMY.

As a result, the fans celebrated the new timeline, causing exuberant mayhem on social media. This is significant since the 2024 BTS FESTA will be the first one for the fans, and the majority of the group won't be present. With only Jin holding down the fort, the 11th-anniversary celebration of BTS will be poignant for the fans on two accounts: Jin's homecoming and the rest of the members' absence due to their enlistment.

Trending

For the uninitiated, FESTA is an annual event where the band celebrates its anniversary with its fans. They release new content throughout the two weeks to surprise their fans.

BTS ARMY cheer as they anticipate celebrating the 11th anniversary with Jin

Expand Tweet

As per the latest schedule, the new poster will be dropped on June 2, followed by the "BANGBANG CON" ticket sale on June 4, 2024. A "film roll" next to the date on the timeline poster suggests that a new video may be released on June 5. On June 7, other cryptic icons of a "CD" and a "musical note" are displayed, which suggest that BIGHIT MUSIC could release a new song in honor of FESTA 2024.

On June 8, "BANGBANG CON Live Streaming" is scheduled, and fans anticipate that it could be a pre-recording video of the band singing a new song to commemorate their eleven years of togetherness with the ARMY. However, the most important detail that caught everyone's attention is the date "0613," which translates to June 13, 2024, and showcases the words "SEE YOU."

For the unversed, on June 13, 2013, BTS debuted and the chapter of Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook began. Years later, the group was featured on the cover of TIME magazine twice, gave a speech on mental health awareness at UNICEF, spoke on ending Asian hate crimes and discrimination at the White House, became special envoys for the President of South Korea, and became the most popular and biggest boy band in the world.

Additionally, on June 11, 2024, Jin is reported to get discharged from the military after completing his 18 months of mandatory service. Fans believed that the June 13 event mentioned on the FESTA new calendar would have Jin coming live on Weverse to meet his fans after a long time.

Expand Tweet

Similar to the announcement from the previous year, the 2024 FESTA calendar displayed the usage of iconography, clues, and emoticons. As per the decade-long tradition, unreleased music, videos, and never-before-seen images are among the customary gifts given to the fans.

A livestream of two consecutive BTS performances was released on Weverse and YouTube in 2023 as part of the BANGBANG CON event—similar to the 2024 calendar.

Additionally, the 2023 FESTA further included a surprise acoustic LIVE performance video by Jimin and the official release of the band's track Take Two. Moreover, the band's biography, BTS: Beyond the Story—written by Kang Myeong-seok and BTS and translated into English by Anton Hur—was published.

At present, apart from Jin's return in a few days in June 2024, the rest of the six band members are serving their mandatory military service. Namjoon, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung, and Jungkook will return in June 2025, while J-Hope will return in October 2024.