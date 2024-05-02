“I’ll be coming to you very soon”: BTS Jin drops his final monthly video message before his return from military service in June

On May 2, 2024, BANGTAN TV dropped the final monthly video message featuring BTS Jin for ARMYs as he gears up for his return from military service in the following month (June 2024). The idol stated the following words in his message, hinting that he would soon return from the military:

"Have a great May, and remember that I'll be coming to you very soon. Everyone see you soon."

Jin was the first member of BTS to begin his mandatory military service and joined his duty on December 12, 2022. The idol has been assigned the duty of a military assistant and is expected to be discharged in June 2024.

BTS Jin recorded the final video message for ARMYs on the release day of his single The Astronaut

BTS Jin kick-started his final video message for ARMYs, conversing about the good days that would arrive in May. He also requested fans to enjoy their time on the days off, including Children's Day, Parent's Day, and Teacher's Day.

In South Korea, Children Day, Parent Day, and Teachers Day are celebrated on May 5, 8, and 15, respectively. The idol stated:

"Hi everyone, it's great to see you. This is Jin. Everyone, there are a lot of great days in May. Days that we get off. There's Children's Day, Parents' Day, and Teachers' Day. There are lots of those days and I hope you enjoy your days off in May. I'm reaching the end of my videos that means I'll be seeing you soon.

The BTS member further disclosed that he recorded the video message on the day his single The Astronaut was released and after he wrapped up his Weverse live. He further confessed about his longing for ARMYs and stated that the fandom would be seeing him again. The idol shared:

"The day I'm filming this is the day "The Astronaut" dropped. I just finished up Weverse LIVE. You'll be seeing me very soon. I've missing you a lot. Even when I'm looking at you I still want to see more of you. That's who ARMY is."

BTS Jin dropped his debut solo single, The Astronaut, on October 28, 2022, through Big Hit Music. The pop-rock record was co-penned by the BTS member and Coldplay. The duo previously collaborated with the group for My Universe. The track delved into the idol's love and affection for ARMYs and what kind of relationship he shared with them.

BTS member talked about how he looked a year and a half ago and stated he was not a vampire, talking about his impeccable visuals. He wished ARMYs a great month ahead and stated he would return from the military soon. The idol commented:

"Everyone this is me a year and a half ago, no, almost two years ago. A year and a half ago. This is how I look right now. Everyone don't forget I'm not a vampire. This is me a year and a half ago. Have a great May and remember that I'll be coming to you very soon. Everyone see you soon. Bye!"

BTS member is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service on June 12, 2024.