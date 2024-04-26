“I didn't know”: Queen of Tears’ Kim Gap-soo recounts hilarious mixup with BTS members Jin and Jimin

On April 26, 2024, Queen of Tears' Kim Gap-soo revealed that he had an interaction with BTS Jin, whom he mistook for Jimin, in an exclusive interview with the South Korean media outlet Xports News. In the interview, he claimed to be a fan of BTS and met with one of the BTS members.

Kim Gap-soo stated that when BTS' Jin greeted him in the past, he used to visit a restaurant where group members usually ate their food during trainee days. However, while greeting the BTS member, he mistook Jin for Jimin, citing that he did not know much at that time and stating, "I didn't know much."

Queen of Tears' Kim Gap-soo's story with BTS' Jin impressed fans

According to the outlet, Kim Gap-soo attracted ARMY's attention by joining the South Korean social media platform Weverse in October 2020, where he left a fan letter for Jimin. He also attached a photo of him visiting the restaurant popular among the ARMYs.

He confessed to the outlet how due to his lack of awareness about the BTS members, he once mistook Jin for Jimin and stated:

"To be honest, when he greeted me then, he said BTS. But at the time, I didn't know much, so I guessed in my head that it was BTS. But the member who greeted me was Jin, not Jimin."

He further elaborated that he received a report in the future that it was Jin who met him and not Jimin and stated:

"It turned out that Jin couldn't tell me who he was. If he had told me straight, he would have understood. I thought it was because the boss also said he was Jimin, but I later received a report that it was Jin."

Queen of Tears' Kim Gap-soo further narrated his experience visiting the restaurant that the BTS members used to go to when they were trainees and hung out. He shared with the outlet while carrying a wide smile and further said:

"I went to the restaurant they used to go when they were trainees. The food was a lot, and it was delicious. If someone asked me to eat what I ate, they gave me that menu. It was a lot of fun."

As soon as Jin's fans heard about the new story of the idol, they were impressed with the idol's down-to-earth and humble personality. They wished Kim Gap-soo could meet the BTS member someday and develop a friendship with him. They also expressed their desire to see Kim Gap-soo and Jin working someday together.

Meanwhile, Kim Gap-soo is currently starring in the ongoing Netflix series Queen of Tears, breaking its viewership ratings, and has emerged as one of the most famous limited series on Netflix.

In response to the question of how he felt about the popularity of Queen of Tears, the veteran actor stated that after reading the script, he thought there were many shows like this. Still, since the drama would be penned by screenwriter Park Ji-eun and the director Jang Young-woo has contributed to decent projects, he was determined to act in the romance series.

Kim Gap-soo also confessed that he has been learning guitar recently and is popular among the fandom for enjoying different hobbies.

The veteran actor further answered the question about his goal as he enters his 60s and 70s. He stated that he would like to do only one project a year, which needs to be of good quality. He wants to show himself through the roles he will do in the future. However, he would also like to move into different entertainment sectors like YouTube.

Queen of Tears is an ongoing romance and comedy drama featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, who chronicle the characters of Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in, respectively. The drama revolves around how a couple divorces after getting distant due to the lack of communication. However, as they go through a series of crises, the duo eventually find their way back to each other.

Queen of Tears' episodes 15 and 16 are slated to premiere on April 27 and April 28, respectively, at 9:10 pm KST. Authorities expect to discharge the BTS member from mandatory military service in June 2024.