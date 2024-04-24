Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung's upcoming drama "Can This Love Be Translated?" reportedly set to release on Netflix

Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung's drama Can This Love Be Translated? is set to be released as a Netflix original, according to a report by South Korean media outlet Joy News 24. The outlet reported on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, that Can This Love Be Translated? is an upcoming South Korean romance and comedy drama. However, the exact date of the show's release has yet to be confirmed.

The series will be helmed by director Yoo Young-eun, known for shows like Bloody Heart, How to Buy a Friend, Manhole, and Queen of Mystery, among others. It will be penned by reputed Hong Sisters, also known as Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran. They are popular for their hit projects, such as Hotel Del Luna, Alchemy of Souls, A Korean Odyssey, and The Greatest Love, among others.

Kim Seon-ho is set to chronicle the character of a multilingual interpreter in the upcoming romance drama

The upcoming romance drama Can This Love Be Translated will have ten episodes and is currently in its pre-production phase. The drama is also known by other names like Can You Translate This Love? Can Love Be Translated, Can You Interpret This Love? Can This Love Be Interpreted, Can Love Be Interpreted, and I Sarang Tongyeok Doenayo.

It will delve into an interesting love story between an interpreter, played by Kim Seon-ho, and a top actress, played by Go Youn-jung. The interpreter is hired by the actress to help her work with people who speak different languages. Since the two have different perspectives about love, they have several misunderstandings between them.

However, as they continue their conversations, they develop feelings for each other and begin understanding their contrasting perspectives on love. Their conversations become interesting and they get to know each other better.

Kim Seon-ho is set to chronicle the character of the interpreter, Yoo Ho-jin in the upcoming series Can This Love Be Translated. Meanwhile Go Youn-jung will breathe life into the existence of Cha Mo-hee/Cha Shin-hye, a top actress.

Yoo Ho-jin is a multilingual interpreter and one of the rare translators in South Korea due to his command on languages, including English, Japanese, and Italian. He is hired by the top South Korean actress Cha Mo-hee, also known as Cha Shin-hye. As a superstar, she is required to work in different countries and needs a translator to understand others better.

Both characters start with frequent bickering as they are unable to understand each other's perspective on love. However, as time passes, they will be able to comprehend that love can be approached in different ways and understand that it will still be pleasant.

Can This Love Be Translated? is currently in the pre-production phase where the casting, filming locations and minute details are being decided by the production house. It will be produced by Studio Tri, and the preparations for the production phase will be concluded in June 2024.

The romance series will commence filming after June 2024. Some scenes will also be shot abroad, including in Italy. It is expected that the filming will be wrapped by the next year and post-production will begin, subsequently.

Go Youn-jung will be reunited with Hong Sisters ( Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran) for the upcoming series, Can This Love Be Translated? They have previously worked together for the Netflix hit series Alchemy of Souls seasons 1 and 2.

The K-drama Community is excited to see the onscreen romance and chemistry between Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung. It will be the first rom-com series of Kim Seon-ho since his last Netflix drama, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, in 2021. They are also excited to see what kind of compelling narrative Hong Sisters will have for them.

More about Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung

Kim Seon-ho was born on May 8, 1986, in Seoul, South Korea. The 37-year-old actor has been active in the South Korean Entertainment industry since 2009 under S.A.L.T Entertainment. He completed his education at Seoul Institute of the Arts and kickstarted his career as a theater actor. Subsequently, Kim Seon-ho made his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager.

Kim Seon-ho rose to international fame with his dramas, including Start-Up in 2020 and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in 2021, which gained him multiple fans globally. Since, then, he has starred in several shows, including Strongest Deliveryman, Two Cops, You Drive Me Crazy, and Your House Helper. He was also a part of 100 Days My Prince, Feel Good to Die, Welcome to Waikiki 2, Catch the Ghost, Find Me in Your Memory, and others.

He debuted in the film industry with his antagonist role in the noir film The Childe, for which he was given the New Actor Award at the Build Film Awards and the 59th Grand Bell Awards. Kim Seon-ho was nominated for Best New Actor in the film category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, which will take place on May 7, 2024.

Go Youn-jung was born on April 22, 1996, in Seoul, South Korea, and completed her education at Seoul Women's University as a contemporary art major. The 28-year-old actress has been active in the industry since 2019, under MAA Entertainment and debuted with the drama He Is Psychometric.

She rose to international fame with her role in dramas, including Sweet Home, Alchemy of Souls 2, and Moving. Go Youn-jung is known for other series, like Death's Game, Law School, and others. She has appeared in music videos, including Confession, No.5, and However, I Will Give You All.

The actress was nominated as the Best New Actress in the drama category for her role in Disney+ drama Moving at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Kim Seon-ho is gearing up to appear in dramas, including The Tyrant, When Life Gives You Tangerines, and In The Net. Meanwhile, Go Youn-jung is set to come back with tvN series Wise Resident Life.