On June 12, 2023, Kim Seon-ho talked about his upcoming film The Childe with the South Korean media outlet, The Korea Times. The interview was conducted in a cafe in Seoul, South Korea.

The Childe, an eagerly awaited noir movie, tells the story of a young boy aspiring to be a boxer. He has a Korean father and a Filipino mother. Determined to reconnect with his estranged father, the boy embarks on a journey to South Korea, where his father abandoned him to engage in questionable activities.

During the interview, Kim Seon-ho talked about how conscious he felt watching himself on the big screen, where he had to perform the role of an antagonist for the first time.

"Since it was my first time seeing myself on the big screen, I became self-conscious and began scrutinizing my every flaw," he said.

Kim Seon-ho is set to play the role of an antagonist in The Childe

In The Childe, Kim Seon-ho is set to chronicle the role of a villain Gwi Gong-ya for the first time. During the interview with The Korea Times, he talked about how he felt while filming for the movie.

"The Childe' is violent and vulgar, but there are some moments of comedy. This is what sets this film apart from other traditional action noir films," he said.

Kim Seon-ho also discussed the involvement of his co-star Kang Tae-joo in demanding action sequences alongside him.

"I have some intense action sequences at the end of the film, but throughout the film, Kang was the one doing fast action such as running and jumping," he stated.

He also expressed his experience of using English in the film. He acknowledged his limited proficiency in the language, which made him feel uncomfortable while watching his own scenes on the big screen.

"My English accent was so cringeworthy that I nearly leaped out of my seat," he told the Korea Times.

With the Hometown Cha Cha actor explaining certain things he felt while watching his performance, many K-drama fans are now waiting for his first-ever debut film, The Childe, and are excited to watch him in the theaters.

Kim Seon-ho further shared how he wants his fans to feel about his role and wishes to show different kinds of roles to fans in the future.

"I want the audience to think that I'm capable of playing a wide range of roles. I hope they don't say things like 'he was completely miscast."

Kim Seon-ho also thanked prominent South Korean director Park Hoon-jung for choosing him for the aforementioned role.

"I tried my best to repay the trust and affection Park has placed in me. He has been like an older brother to me. Sometimes, he gave me advice on how to stop worrying and take things lightly rather than too seriously," he said."

"While filming 'The Childe,' Park told me about his new project and asked if I would be interested to take part in it. I read the script and happily accepted the role in 'Tyrant,'" Kim said.

Kim Seon Ho is an actor from South Korea under Salt Entertainment's management. He started his career in theater in 2009. In 2017, he made his television debut on two KBS2 series titled Good Manager and Strongest Deliveryman. Before that, he had already fulfilled his military service.

Kim Seon-ho is known for other roles, including Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Start-Up, Catch The Ghost, and others.

The Childe is slated to premiere on June 21, 2023.

