"Best casting news of 2024": Netizens react as Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung reported to lead Netflix’s new rom-com drama 'Can This Love Be Translated'

Go Youn-jung and Kim Seon-ho have been confirmed as the primary stars in the Hong Sisters' upcoming Netflix drama Can This Love Be Translated. The plot of the brand-new rom-com K-drama revolves around two complete opposites who desire to get to know one another better.

Can This Love Be Translated is about a man who makes his profession translating languages, and meets a lady who has quite a different and pessimistic view on love. As they spend more time together, they get to understand each other.

The latest pairing of the upcoming Netflix drama has created a surge in interest and anticipation online as viewers eagerly look forward to its release.

"A romance with wonderful actors": Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung set to star in Can This Love Be Translated

Following the release of Hometown Cha Cha Cha in 2021, this drama will mark Kim Seon-ho's much-anticipated homecoming. The Netflix drama revolves around the relationship between Cha Moo-hee, a top actress in the business, and Joo Ho-jin, a man who works as an interpreter. Moreover, the two characters are in total contrast to each other in terms of their personalities.

Cha Moo-hee, portrayed by Go Youn-jung, is a pessimistic person who does not believe in love and is wary of anything romantic whereas Joo Ho-jin, played by Kim Seon-ho, has a hopeful approach toward the same. Both of them frequently misinterpret one another because of their opposing methods and beliefs regarding love, which frustrates them when their intentions are misunderstood.

Fans expressed their anticipation on X, excited to see the two talented actors share the screen for the first time.

Previously, My Liberation Notes' famed actor Son Suk-ku and My Name star Han So-hee were briefly considered for the lead roles in the upcoming Netflix drama. However, ultimately, the script went to Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung.

Furthermore, the upcoming drama is written by the famous Hong Sisters—Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran—who have also penned the outstanding dramas Couple or Trouble, The Greatest Love, Hotel Del Luna, and Alchemy of Souls, among others.

More about Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung's latest works

Kim Seon-ho recently became quite popular due to his part in the television series Hometown Cha Cha Cha. After gaining notoriety, he starred in the film The Childe for which he won the Best Artist Award – Actor in the 2023 Asia Artist Awards. Additionally, he won Best New Actor at the 2023 Grand Bell Awards and in the 2023 Buil Film Awards for The Childe.

Conversely, rising star Go Youn-jung has acted in several well-known K-drama series, including Death's Game, Disney Plus' popular series Moving, Alchemy of Souls, and the hit film The Hunt. Fans are excited to see her portray the pessimistic star actress in the upcoming drama.

Go Youn-jung shot to fame with her dual portrayal of Cho-young (high priestess) and Naksu (a wanted assassin) in the 2022 hit drama Alchemy of Souls opposite Lee Jae-wook and Hwang Min-hyun.

Since both performers have demonstrated their abilities on television, fans hope a natural chemistry would develop between them in Can This Love Be Translated.

The forthcoming drama Can This Love Be Translated is reported to be underway with production slated to begin in June 2024 and end in February 2025. Meanwhile, Kim Seon-ho's confirmation as the series' male protagonist marked the beginning of the casting process in 2023 for Can This Love Be Translated.

The upcoming romantic comedy will be directed by Yoo Young-eun, who is known for K-dramas such as Queen of Mystery (2017), How To Buy a Friend (2020), Bloody Heart (2022), and more.