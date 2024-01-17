"Fate had different plans": Fans react as Han So-hee reveals she worked part-time to save money for her education before she became an actress

South Korean actress Han So-hee recently talked about the circumstances surrounding her high school graduation. On January 13, 2024, Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee appeared as guests for an interview on Channel Fifteen Nights, on YouTube.

The actress disclosed in the interview that she had applied to a French school prior to making her acting debut. However, the applicant must have at least 60 million won ($44,770.78) in their bank account in order to be granted a visa. The actress shared that since she didn't have the required funds back then, so she worked small part-time jobs to raise money and in the process, accidentally became an actor.

"I also applied to school. I applied to a French school, but a visa is issued only if I have 60 million won in a bank in my name. I thought 'Where is my 60 million won then,' When you go to study abroad, you must submit a certificate confirming your bank account balance," Han So-hee recalled.

Fans were in awe of her resilience and praised her for sharing such a personal story from her life. They took to Twitter and reacted to the interview, noting that "fate had different plans" for Han So-hee, which is how she became an actress.

Expand Tweet

Fans praise Han So-hee for working part-time jobs to save 60 million won

On January 13, 2024, during the interview on Channel Fifteen Nights, the Gyeonseong Creature revealed that she had the best time of her life from 20 to 25. She further added that it was due to her wish to go to college that she stumbled upon modeling and acting at the age of 25 and debuted:

"I debuted at the age of 25, and the time from 20 to 25 was the best time of my life. At that time, I worked part-time, drank alcohol, dressed up pretty by myself, went out, looked around Gangnam Station, saw exhibitions, and watched movies."

Expand Tweet

Han So-hee mentioned, that she took a part-time job to save money for her education visa. She recalled that back then, a part-time job at a pub would pay 1.8 million won ($1,343.16) for 12 hours a day. However, she was offered 3 million won ($2,238.61) for a two-hour model session.

As reported by Maeil Business, Han So-hee continued by saying that a Ritz advertisement then appeared in her modeling portfolio, and she received a 20 million won ($14,924.04) payment in her bank account.

She was not affiliated with any agency at the time, so she had no reason to negotiate and decided to do the modeling shoot. She said:

"So I started working part-time. If I worked part-time at a bar for 12 hours a day, they paid me 1.8 million won. But if I did a model shoot for two hours, they paid me 3 million won. At that time, I didn’t have a company, so there was no need to fight back, and it was just 20 million won that came to me. I said, ‘Let’s film three episodes and raise 60 million won,’ but we ended up here."

Expand Tweet

Fans were moved after hearing about her not being able to fulfill her dream of studying at a French college. They went to Twitter and applauded Han So-hee for being brave and working hard to save money for her education.

Several fans also admired her for paying off her mother's debt even before she debuted in the entertainment industry at 25.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Han So-hee debuted in the entertainment business in 2016, with the music video for the boy group SHINee's song, Tell Me What To Do. Despite her brief appearance, she attracted attention with her charming and captivating demeanor and received acclaim for her natural harmony with the SHINee members.

She won the Asian Artist Awards' Best Artist Award in the Actor category in 2021 and 2022 for My Name and Nevertheless, respectively.