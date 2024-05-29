BTS' Kim Taehyung surprises ARMYs with back-to-back dance video updates on Instagram

On May 29, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung surprised fans with back-to-back dance video updates on his social media account through his Instagram stories. He shared two updates, including a selfie with female choreographer Bada Lee and director of WEDEMBOYZ, Kim Ing-yoo. In the second story update, he shared a video of himself grooving to music.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Previously, BTS' Kim Taehyung impressed fans with two Instagram stories on May 28, 2024. In those updates, he shared a dance video with four artists, including Bada Lee, Kim Ing-yoo, and GOF. He reposted a reel that female choreographer Bada Lee uploaded on her social media account on Instagram.

BTS' Kim Taehyung looked elated in his latest updates on Instagram

In the first update, Kim Taehyung shared a mirror selfie with Bada Lee and Kim Ing-yoo. He donned a casual outfit, wearing a grey palette hoodie and wide-leg trousers, and complemented his look with a brown beanie and shoes. Meanwhile, Bada Lee wore black trousers, a t-shirt, and a beanie and complemented her look with black shoes. Kim Ing-yoo also donned similar outfits, including trousers, a cap, and a hoodie.

In the mirror selfie, Bada Lee was taking the trio picture, Kim Taehyung was looking in the direction of the mirror, and Kim Ing-yoo made a V sign with both hands. The trio were seemingly standing in a studio. The BTS member tagged the Instagram accounts of the artists, including @badalee___ and @ingyoo__kim, on his story update and captioned it as: "Wassup." He also added a 'punch' emoji as well.

Expand Tweet

In the second story, Kim Taehyung uploaded a new video where he was spotted dancing to the rhythmic beats of music. As he flaunted his impeccable moves and choreography, his friends Bada Lee, Kim Ing-yoo, and others continued encouraging him with their screams and cheers. He captioned his dance video as '@ingyoo_kim cooking class is so nice.'

Soon, his stories went viral on social media, where fans went wild over the new update of the BTS member. The fandom stated that V slayed his dance moves again, and they longed for him more after watching his latest updates. They stated they loved Taehyung's dance moves, gigging, and wholesome interaction with fellow dancers. Many also trended 'Dancer Taehyung' on social media, while others speculated that some project or music might be coming.

Expand Tweet

In recent news, BTS' Kim Taehyung released his love song FRI(END)S in the pop-soul, R&B genre on March 15, 2024, at 1 pm KST. He also recently collaborated with American singer and songwriter Tierra Umi Wilson and released a track wherever u are on December 29, 2023.

The BTS member began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Namjoon. After completing his five weeks of basic training, he underwent three weeks of additional military training at the Army General Administration School.

He was later deployed to the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, where he would continue his remaining service. The idol is expected to be discharged from his service in 2025.