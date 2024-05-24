On May 24, 2024, BTS' Kim Namjoon allegedly addressed his smoking image criticism through his latest song, Out of Love, released as one of the tracks from the idol's second full-length studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

Through the lyrics of Out of Love, RM allegedly took a dig at the people who criticized him for smoking back in November 2023. At the time, he had shared a picture of himself smoking on his Instagram story.

He voiced the following words through the Out of Love track, allegedly silencing the backlash against his smoking image:

"Smoking k*lls, I know it's my f*cking business, you b*tches, stop, don't talk sh*t."

BTS' Kim Namjoon allegedly puts naysayers in place for criticizing him for smoking

On November 11, 2023, BTS' Kim Namjoon accidentally shared a picture of himself smoking on his social media handle via Instagram story. He was accompanied by his friend, who placed one of his hands over RM's head as the duo smoked in an open space. However, he deleted the picture within seconds of posting it, which left fans confused.

Soon, the RM's smoking picture drew heavy criticism and backlash from the fandom, who urged him not to smoke as the act was injurious to his health. The fandom also voiced their opinion that he was an influential figure, and thus, it would send the wrong message to the generation.

However, some fans were in support of the idol as he was an adult and had a choice to do as he wished. They stated that the rapper was not obliged to explain what he did in his personal time.

Subsequently, when BTS' Kim Namjoon dropped Out of Love, fans found themselves comparing the lyrics of the track to the event that occurred in November 2023.

According to them, the rapper has allegedly expressed through the track that he was well-versed with the adverse consequences of smoking and warned everyone that whether he smokes or not was his business.

Kim Namjoon further asked them to stop criticizing him or having any opinion regarding his smoking image.

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon will also release a music video for Out of Love on May 31, 2023. Many fans were also speculating that he would showcase a different side of himself by smoking in the music video.

The fandom was also curious about the Instagram image he posted in November 2023, and some concluded that it might be a spoiler for the Out of Love music video.

Big Hit Music has previously described Out of Love as a track that intended to narrate the story of an individual who has stopped believing in love.

The track is produced by RM, Supreme Boi, icecream drum, No Identity, Unsinkable, Zior Park, San Yawn, JNKYRD, and others.

The leader of the group has also released the official music video for his album's title track, LOST!

BTS' RM unveiled 11 tracks for his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. The songs are as follows, which are available for streaming on Spotify.

Right People, Wrong Place Nuts out of love Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) ? (Interlude) Groin Heaven LOST! Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney) ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) Come back to Me

The remaining scheduled contents for Kim Namjoon's Right Place, Wrong Person, is as follows:

Track 1 Music Video will be dropped on May 28, 2024, at 00:00 KST. Track 2 Live Video will be released on May 30, 2024, at 00:00 KST. Track 3 Poster will be dropped on May 30, 2024, at 13:00 KST. The track 3 Music Video will be released on May 31, 2024, at 00:00 KST. Track 4 Music Video will be dropped on June 10, 2024, at 00:00 KST.

BTS' Kim Namjoon enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Taehyung. After concluding five weeks of basic military training, the rapper was deployed to the 15th Infantry Division, where he would be concluding his remaining service.

The idol is expected to be discharged from his duty in 2025.