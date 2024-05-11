BTS' Kim Taehyung's digital single FRI(END)S reaches #1 on iTunes in 100 countries

On May 10, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest digital single, FRI(END)S, reached the No.1 position on the iTunes chart in 100 countries, creating another record even when the idol is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service. The track secured the position in multiple countries, including the USA, UK, Argentina, Gambia, Hong Kong, Canada, Mexico, and others.

Expand Tweet

BTS' V released his digital single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, through Big Hit Music, accompanied by an official music video. It is a pop-soul R&B record that chronicled the desire of an individual to take a step forward in friendship and transform it into something meaningful.

BTS' Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S emerged as the first song of 2024 to achieve the latest milestone

Kim Taehyung's pop and soul track FRI(END)S emerged as the first and only track of 2024 to bag the No.1 position on the iTunes chart in 100 countries. The idol achieved the milestone during his hiatus, showcasing the power of his worldwide fandom.

Expand Tweet

FRI(END)S has secured the No.1 position on the iTunes chart in over 100 countries, including:

USA UK Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Barbados Belarus Belize Bolivia Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina- Faso Cambodia Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cyprus Denmark Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Estonia Finland France Gambia Germany Ghana Greece Guatemala Honduras Hong Kong Hungary India Indonesia Ireland Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Malaysia Malta Mauritius Mexico Micronesia

The other forty countries where Kim Taehyung dominated on iTunes chart included Mozambique, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Palestine/Israel, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, UAE, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, and others.

Moreover, Mauritius was added to 101 countries where FRI(END)S emerged at the No.1 position on the iTunes charts.

FRI(END)S has been added to BTS' Kim Taehyung's sixth solo work to achieve the latest milestone. The other tracks of the idol reached No.1 on the iTunes chart in over 100 countries, including Sweet Night (2020), Inner Child (2020), Our Beloved Summer's OST Christmas Tree (2021), Slow Dancing (2023) and wherever u are (2023).

As soon as the fandom got to know about BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest achievement, they took to social media and congratulated the idol. They were grateful to the idol for releasing this single and expressed their pride in him. Phrases such as "Congratulations Taehyung," "Friends100," "100No1sFriends," and others started trending on social media.

Expand Tweet

The track was composed by the idol and other producers during the COVID-19 lockdown via a Zoom call. Producer Castle disclosed the details on their Instagram account, @i_am_castle, along with the other members of the songwriting team, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough, Salem Ilese, Ori Rose, Melanie Fontana Schulz, and Lindgren.

BTS' V began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. He went through five weeks of basic military training and was admitted to the Army General Administration School for an additional three weeks of training. Subsequently, he was deployed to the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.