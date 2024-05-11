BTS' Kim Taehyung's digital single FRI(END)S reaches #1 on iTunes in 100 countries

  • home icon
By Kirti Tiwari
Modified May 11, 2024 23:10 GMT
BTS
On May 10, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest digital single, FRI(END)S, reached the No.1 position on the iTunes chart in 100 countries, creating another record even when the idol is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service. The track secured the position in multiple countries, including the USA, UK, Argentina, Gambia, Hong Kong, Canada, Mexico, and others.

BTS' V released his digital single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, through Big Hit Music, accompanied by an official music video. It is a pop-soul R&B record that chronicled the desire of an individual to take a step forward in friendship and transform it into something meaningful.

BTS' Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S emerged as the first song of 2024 to achieve the latest milestone

Kim Taehyung's pop and soul track FRI(END)S emerged as the first and only track of 2024 to bag the No.1 position on the iTunes chart in 100 countries. The idol achieved the milestone during his hiatus, showcasing the power of his worldwide fandom.

FRI(END)S has secured the No.1 position on the iTunes chart in over 100 countries, including:

  1. USA
  2. UK
  3. Antigua & Barbuda
  4. Argentina
  5. Armenia
  6. Australia
  7. Austria
  8. Azerbaijan
  9. Bahrain
  10. Barbados
  11. Belarus
  12. Belize
  13. Bolivia
  14. Brazil
  15. Brunei
  16. Bulgaria
  17. Burkina- Faso
  18. Cambodia
  19. Canada
  20. Cape Verde
  21. Cayman Islands
  22. Chile
  23. Colombia
  24. Costa Rica
  25. Cyprus
  26. Denmark
  27. Dominican Republic
  28. Ecuador
  29. Egypt
  30. El Salvador
  31. Estonia
  32. Finland
  33. France
  34. Gambia
  35. Germany
  36. Ghana
  37. Greece
  38. Guatemala
  39. Honduras
  40. Hong Kong
  41. Hungary
  42. India
  43. Indonesia
  44. Ireland
  45. Italy
  46. Japan
  47. Jordan
  48. Kazakhstan
  49. Kenya
  50. Kyrgyzstan
  51. Laos
  52. Latvia
  53. Lebanon
  54. Lithuania
  55. Luxembourg
  56. Macau
  57. Malaysia
  58. Malta
  59. Mauritius
  60. Mexico
  61. Micronesia

The other forty countries where Kim Taehyung dominated on iTunes chart included Mozambique, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Palestine/Israel, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, UAE, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, and others.

Moreover, Mauritius was added to 101 countries where FRI(END)S emerged at the No.1 position on the iTunes charts.

FRI(END)S has been added to BTS' Kim Taehyung's sixth solo work to achieve the latest milestone. The other tracks of the idol reached No.1 on the iTunes chart in over 100 countries, including Sweet Night (2020), Inner Child (2020), Our Beloved Summer's OST Christmas Tree (2021), Slow Dancing (2023) and wherever u are (2023).

As soon as the fandom got to know about BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest achievement, they took to social media and congratulated the idol. They were grateful to the idol for releasing this single and expressed their pride in him. Phrases such as "Congratulations Taehyung," "Friends100," "100No1sFriends," and others started trending on social media.

The track was composed by the idol and other producers during the COVID-19 lockdown via a Zoom call. Producer Castle disclosed the details on their Instagram account, @i_am_castle, along with the other members of the songwriting team, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough, Salem Ilese, Ori Rose, Melanie Fontana Schulz, and Lindgren.

BTS' V began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. He went through five weeks of basic military training and was admitted to the Army General Administration School for an additional three weeks of training. Subsequently, he was deployed to the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

