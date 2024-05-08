"Still can’t believe this song is out" — Producer on BTS’ Taehyung’s FRI(END)S reveals writing the song on a Zoom call during pandemic

On May 8, 2024, one of the producers who worked with BTS' Kim Taehyung on his recent digital single FRI(END)S took to their Instagram (@i_am_castle_) and revealed that the track was written during COVID-19 Lockdown on a Zoom call. Castle captioned their post as:

"Still can't believe this song is out."

BTS' Kim Taehyung released his digital single FRI(END)S on March 15 at 1 pm KST. The record was a pop-soul R&B genre aimed to deliver a track relatable to the listeners regarding romance. The song was released with a music video where Kim Taehyung was featured in contrasting lifestyle of being single and in a relationship.

Producer Castle gave a shoutout to BTS' Kim Taehyung through an Instagram post

Producer Castle took pride in revealing the information about how the squad was able to finish writing the FRI(END)S during the COVID-19 Lockdown through a Zoom call. Castle expressed gratitude to the crew members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to finish the track and captioned their Instagram post, adding a prayer sign emoji:

"Still can't believe this song is out! We wrote this on Zoom during the Covid lockdown! Shoutout to @thv (Kim Taehyung's Instagram account) and the whole crew behind the scenes getting this to the finish line."

The producer also tagged the squad with whom they penned down BTS' Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S. Castle expressed gratitude to crew members, including Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough, Ori Rose, Salem Ilese, Melanie Fontana Schulz, and Lindgren. The producer tagged their official social media accounts on their Instagram post as well.

Meanwhile, Castle shared seven snippets about FRI(END)S in the Instagram post praising the digital track's worldwide achievements. In the first snippet, the producer added a poster of the song with the words 'Let's Put The End FRI(END)S in Friends,' engraved over it.

In the second snippet, the track's milestone of debuting at No.65 on the Billboard Hot 100 was cited, with a picture of Kim Taehyung. In the third update, the track was challenging for a top 50 debut on the Billboard Hot 100, and subsequently, on the completion of the challenge, it would become the highest-charting entry of his career as a soloist, was added.

In the fourth snippet, FRI(END)S was at the No.1 position under the list of Top Songs Debut Global, followed by other tracks, including VVS Switch, Enough, Prada Dem, Never Lose Me, Deep in the Water, What I Am, supernatural, FRI(END)S instrumental and others.

The last three updates in the Castle's Instagram post featured the following words about Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S:

V could gain his first solo UK Top 10 single this week with FRI(END)S FRI(END)S by V is the highest new entry on Top Songs Global at #7. V's FRI(END)S breaks the record as the song reached #1 on iTunes in most countries in 2024.

Meanwhile, as soon as the fans saw the Castle's revelation about the track, they were both shocked and glad. While some were proud of the singers, others stated that it's been four years since the idol did not release this song as Covid Lockdown hit the world in 2020. They referred to FRI(END)S as a "masterpiece," "song of the century," and weaved a plethora of praise for V and his track.

BTS' Kim Taehyung began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. After concluding five weeks of basic training, the idol was admitted to the Army General Administration School for three weeks of additional training.

Following the completion of additional training, V was deployed to the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.