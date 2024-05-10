“I'll take 300 selfies” — Lee Jang-jun shares his vision of being born as BTS’ Taehyung on KBS Cool FM

Lee Jang-jun from Golden Child recently expressed his wish to wake up as BTS member, Kim Taehyung, for just one day. On May 9, 2024, Lee Jang-jun appeared on KBS Cool FM's show titled Lee Eun-ji's Song Plaza, along with Baekho (former NU'EST member), and rapper BIGONE.

Under the segment "Ask Anything", the Replay rapper was asked by radio presenter and DJ, Lee Eun-ji, "If he could spend one day in the body of another person, who would it be?" He responded that his dream life would be to live as Taehyung, travel worldwide, and click 300 selfies.

"If I could live as someone else for just one day, I would like to be BTS V. I want to travel around the world. And I think I'll take 300 selfies," Lee Jang-jun said. (as reported by Newsen and translations by Google Translate)

Golden Child's Lee Jang-jun and DJ Lee Eun-ji talk about BTS' Taehyung, Queen of Tears, and more

During his appearance on the radio show, Lee Jang-jun expressed his admiration for senior idol, BTS' Kim Taehyung, often known as V. Taehyung is recognized as the most gorgeous man by TC Calendar. Since 2017, Love Me Again singer has won global beauty rankings every single year.

Meanwhile, Lee Jang-jun debuted as a part of the South Korean boy band, Golden Child, formed by Woollim Entertainment in 2017. The artist was also seen on the Netflix reality show, Physical 100 season 2.

Other guests on the radio show namely, Baekho and BIGONE, praised Lee Jang-jun, saying that Jan-jun's double eyelids have a unique charm just like BTS' Taehyung.

During the show, the South Korean rapper asked the DJ Lee Eun-ji about her recent saddest memory. Lee Eun-ji replied by mentioning the name of the popular Netflix drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim So-hyun and Kim Ji-won.

Lee Eun-ji stated that while watching the drama, she got extremely emotional. She continued by saying that an intense scene in episode 14 caused Lee Eun-ji to cry uncontrollably. She was referring to the sequence where Kim Soo-hyun's character Baek Hyun-woo was searching for his sick wife Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), who was dying of a brain tumor.

More about KBS Cool FM's other two guests: Baekho and BIGONE

Kang Dong-ho, better known by his stage name Baekho, is represented by Pledis Entertainment. He is singer-songwriter, record producer, television personality and a record label owner. He was the former lead vocalist and producer of NU'EST, a South Korean boy band.

Meanwhile, BIGONE (Kim Dae-il) is a rapper, singer, dancer, and composer from South Korea. He was born on May 10, 1992, and joined an agency called VMC (2017-2021). In 2012, BIGONE made his group debut as a member of 24K under Choeun Entertainment. In 2017, he embarked on his solo journey. Along with running his own indie label The Dial Music, he is a member of the hip-hop dance squad, MBA.

On the work front, Baekho and BIGONE announced on April 15, 2024, that they would collaborate for a song titled Love or Die. Subsequently, their new track was released on May 8 at 6 pm KST.

On the other hand, Golden Child released their third single, Feel Me, on November 2, 2023, and it is currently available on Deezer and Apple Music.