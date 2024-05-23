“Did he say goddamn lost or got them lost”: Hilarious debate sparks online following BTS’ RM’s ‘LOST!’ teaser release 

On May 23, 2024, HYBE LABELS dropped the teaser for BTS' RM's upcoming title track, LOST!, on their official YouTube channel. The teaser featured four people standing in the middle of a dimly lit room.

The four individuals were donning grey suits, looking at the ceiling. However, when RM's voice echoed, the individuals looked straight into the camera.

Now, RM's voice and what he said has sparked online debate among ARMYs, who have been left confused about the wording of Kim Namjoon's lines. While some fans believe he said, "God Damn Lost," others think they heard "Got Them Lost" or "God they lost."

This has now sparked a hilarious debate online.

"did he say goddamn lost or got them lost or god they lost," one user tweeted.

Netizens started debating among themselves regarding the wording of RM's lyrics for LOST!. The fandom even weaved different kinds of theories to support their opinion.

"I heard it thrice and I heard GODDAMN LOST... So Team GODDAMN LOST. Watch it be whole another thing like everytime in the end," a user said.

"Got them lost, that's what my ears are picking up. you usually enunciate the d and n is often picked up at the end if it's goddamn but it's not, i hear voiceless th so i think it's got them lost. or i could be lost in all this and totally wrong," another fan said.

"I heard it with my good headphones and trust me it's GOT DAMN LOST. he clearly pronounced it as GO<T> with the "t" sound clear at the end; if it was god damn he wouldn't pronounce the "t" sound it'd be goddamn like one word," another user reacted.

However, some fans dug deeper into the meaning of the two words and concluded that Kim Namjoon would be incorporating both of them. While some were confused, others seized this opportunity to flaunt their knowledge about BTS' RM's past work.

"From my experience covering Joon's work: it's not one or the other ("got them lost", "goddamn lost", etc)-- knowing the way he plays with words to make them sound like many things at once.I think he was going for ALL OF THE ABOVE. Maybe recorded them separately to layer 'em," one fan reacted.

"God damn lost. Also going by Namjoon's lyricism, I think he would rhyme and keep both "God damn lost" and "Got them lost," another user commented.

"Me trying to figure out if what joon said on the LOST! mv teaser is “goddamn lost” or “got them lost” or “got damn lost," another fan wrote.

More about BTS' RM's LOST!

LOST! is the title track of BTS' RM's upcoming second full-length studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The single is an alternative pop record with a fast tempo and aims to convey a message of hope that if RM gets lost with his close friends, he will be doing fine.

Korean indie rock band SILICA GEL's Kim Han-joo has contributed to the composition of the track.

The idol also released two cinematic posters for LOST! on May 21, 2024. In the posters, BTS' Kim Namjoon was seen navigating a maze and standing in an empty black space, raising anticipation for the concept for his upcoming album.

The promotional schedule for Kim Namjoon's upcoming second album is as follows:

Full Album and Title Track Music Video will be released on May 24, 2024, at 13:00 KST Track 1 Music Video will be released on May 28, 2024, at 00:00 KST Track 2 Live Video will be released on May 30, 2024, at 00:00 KST Track 3 Poster will be released on May 30, 2024, at 13:00 KST The track 4 Music Video will be released on May 31, 2024, at 00:00 KST Track 4 Music Video will be released on June 10, 2024, at 00:00 KST

Right Place, Wrong Person will feature eleven tracks:

Right People, Wrong Place Nuts out of love Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) ? (Interlude) Groin Heaven LOST! Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney) ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) Come back to Me

BTS' RM's Right Place Wrong Person will be released on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 1 pm KST.