"I don't think I will forget the smiling faces I saw" — Director Lee Sung-jin shares behind-the-scenes details of BTS' RM's 'Come Back to Me' MV 

Big Hit Music recently shared an interview with the director of RM's latest music video, Lee Sung-gin, on their social media handles. Sung-gin discussed behind-the-scenes details of collaboration with BTS' rapper's music video Come Back to Me and elaborated on how he felt elated watching the faces of the production staff upon the completion of the music video. He stated, as translated by X user @KNJsSource.

"I don't think I will forget the smiling faces I saw at that moment for a long time."

BTS Kim Namjoon recently released his Come Back to Me music video on May 10, 2024, through Big Hit Music. It depicted the idol crossing different dimensions and living through dynamic relationships.

Director Lee Sung-jin described BTS' RM's Come Back to Me as an addictive track

Director Lee Sung-jin described Kim Namjoon's Come Back to Me as a charming and addictive track. He stated that he had previously heard his idol's old songs.

However, the track was different and fresh, which made it interesting and exciting. He further elaborated on how he got inspiration from the music video.

Lee Sung-jin was also asked about the reason behind accepting the offer to direct the Come Back to Me music video. He responded that because of Kim Namjoon, he decided to helm the project and stated, as translated by X user @KNJsSource:

"This was my first time directing a music video. The reason I decided to work on 'Come back to me' is purely because of RM. I love BTS so much that I went to see "LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF," held at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles back in 2019. And to be honest, the member I liked and found most interesting was RM. I'm also a fan of San Yawn of Balming Tiger, Ohhyuk of Hyukoh, and Junkyrd, who co-wrote this song, so I had no reason not to seize the opportunity to work with these creative geniuses."

Lee Sung-jin also talked about the message he wanted to convey through the song. In response, he confessed that after having intense conversations with BTS Kim Namjoon and the production team 'TEAM RM' and by sharing personal experiences they could conclude what kind of story they wanted to convey to the public. He stated, as translated by X user @KNJsSource:

"We were able to come up with the theme and message of the music video through numerous conversations with not only RM but also the production team, 'TEAM RM'. Through the process of sharing our personal experiences, we were able to understand in detail what story we wanted to tell. And we wanted to help RM visually express the message he wanted to convey with this album and this song. Because RM is such a versatile artist, I wanted to show his many sides as a musician and actor as truthfully and honestly as possible."

He also elaborated on the significance and meaning of the door used in the music video, stating he wanted to leave some parts of the video, including the meaning of the door to the interpretation of the audience.

The idea was driven after talking with Kim Namjoon who regarded it as the cornerstone of the track. He also commented that he wanted the three lights on the door to be interpreted by the audience.

The director also shared the memorable moment while shooting the Come Back to Me music video. He stated, as translated by X user @KNJsSource.

"I remember the last day of filming, right after we shot the final take of the crane shot. Jake Schreier, a close friend and co-worker on 'Beef', participated as a producer in this music video and edited it so that the footage could be checked immediately on-site. So, as soon as filming was completed, he showed the rough edited version to RM and the staff, and their reaction upon seeing it was very moving. I don't think I will forget the smiling faces I saw at that moment for a long time."

The director finally confessed that the Come Back to Me music video was the outcome of the hard work and talent of the actors and staff involved in the filming of the project. It considered filming it as a rewarding memory.

BTS' Kim Namjoon will release his second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24 at 1 pm KST.