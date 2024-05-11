BTS' RM's latest single Come Back to Me reaches No. 1 in 82 countries on iTunes Top Songs Chart

BTS' RM's latest solo track, Come Back to Me, has reached the No. 1 position in 82 regions on the iTunes Top Songs Chart. Released on May 10, the song, accompanied by a captivating music video, serves as a pre-release track from his upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person. Following its release, the song started dictating the top position on international music charts like iTunes.

On May 11, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the song had reached number 1 in Germany, France, Japan, and Brazil as of 9 am KST. Additionally, Come Back to Me has ranked No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts.

The song has been garnering attention for its cinematic music video featuring South Korean actress Kim Min-ah, while RM's acting skills have also been praised. Notably, the music video has already surpassed 5.8 million views on YouTube. According to Yonhap News, the song shares the message: “Everything comes back, maybe not everything.”

BTS’ RM expresses gratitude to cast and crew of Come Back to Me music video

RM is gearing up for his upcoming solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, slated for release on May 24. This album marks his second solo album since the debut of INDIGO in 2022. With the release of the music video featuring multiple cast members, RM took to social media to share some unseen images from the set.

In the carousel post, RM shared an image with BEEF director Lee Sung-jin, American film director Jake Schreier, and production designer Ryu Seong-hie. The picture also included South Korean musician and Kim Namjoon's friend, San Yawn of Balming Tiger.

Additionally, the Persona singer posted a photograph of himself seated on a sofa with actress Kim Min-ah, known for her roles in dramas such as Pachinko, School 2017, and Partners of Justice.

In the post's caption, RM expressed gratitude to the cast and crew members who participated in the making of the Come Back to Me music video, writing,

"Thank you to everyone #ComeBacktoMe."

More about RM's upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person

According to the album schedule, Right Place, Wrong Person will feature eleven tracks, including the pre-release song Come Back to Me. Kim Namjoon also plans to release three additional music videos besides the pre-release song video and the title track music video.

On April 30, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the first set of concept photos for the album, shot by Hong Kong-based photographer Wing Shya, known for his work with film director Wong Kar-Wai on the film Happy Together. On May 2, the agency released the second set of photos captured by Long Hug Town photographer Takahiro Mizushima.

Previously, it was reported by Star 1, a South Korean media agency, that the BTS member has collaborated with three photographers from different places for the concept photos of his upcoming album.

As per the reports, Wing Shya’s agency said,

"The photos to be shown in the future were each worked with new photographers from different regions."

As of now, BIGHIT MUSIC has not responded to these reports. Meanwhile, the third set of concept photos is expected to be unveiled through BTS’ official social media page on May 17 at midnight KST (May 16 at 11 am ET).

Right Place, Wrong Person is set to be released on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 1 pm KST.