BTS’ RM unveils a mysterious official teaser for his upcoming music video, ‘Come Back To Me’

The much-anticipated teaser of BTS’ RM’s upcoming new song, Come Back To Me was released on May 8, 2024. However, the teaser didn’t reveal as much as the fans were expecting. HYBE LABELS’ official YouTube channel released a 10-second teaser of the BTS leader staring into indefinite space.

Fans who were eager to catch multiple tiny glimpses of the music video and the melody of the song were left wanting more.

Since the name of the album is Right Person, Wrong Place, and the song’s name is Come Back To Me, fans are busy assuming all sorts of theories. Come Back To Me will be released on May 10 at 1 PM KST. This song will be the pre-release title track as the album will officially be released on May 24.

RM's new teaser for Come Back To Me leaves fans thinking

Ever since RM revealed an unidentifiable song at Suga’s "D-DAY" concert tour in Seoul in 2023, fans have been waiting for its official arrival. Neither the singer nor BigHit released any confirmation regarding the song. However, now that RM’s second solo album is on its way, people are assuming that it might’ve been one of this album’s songs.

After the name of the upcoming album’s title track was announced, fans haven’t been able to keep calm. Just a couple of days ago, three official posters of this song were also revealed via BigHit, which had fans putting on their thinking hats. Two out of these three posters feature Namjoon staring into the distance, reflecting the theme of “waiting” for something or someone to come back according to the title.

The poster even revealed that K-drama actress Kim Minha will be starring alongside Namjoon in this highly anticipated MV. The director of the music video has been revealed to be Lee Sung-jin, a reputed figure in the international entertainment world. He is a Korean-American writer and director, best known for his recent Netflix work, Beef.

The teaser right from the start to the end features Namjoon staring into the camera with a small band-aid over his right eye. While some kind of music plays in the background, the visuals end with RM himself.

This has left fans hanging about the concept of the music video. However, many have devised a lot of theories from the short teaser itself. Some fans think that Come Back To Me by RM is the story of him looking for a new version of his muse to create his art. Because, at one point, he had lost her. So now, he yearns for the idea of having her back.

Someone was even of the opinion that Namjoon is a divorced man with a kid, who wants his ex-partner back in his life. Hence the song is titled “Come Back To Me,” which is a cry for retrieval.

Fans have already penned down all sorts of theories just by looking at such a short teaser. Delightfully for them, it’s just a one-day wait until the entire music video plays itself before their eyes.