“PEAK CINEMA” — Fans go gaga as BTS’ RM drops ‘Come back to me' poster revealing a stellar cast lineup helmed by ‘Beef’ director Lee Sung-jin

On Monday, May 6, BTS' RM revealed the poster for his upcoming solo track, Come Back To Me. While fans were already excited about the new release, they were even more excited after realizing that the idol had incorporated several impressive collaborations throughout the track.

The music video was revealed to have been directed by Lee Sung-jin, a renowned South Korean director, who shot to fame after the filming of the Netflix series, Beef.

Additionally, the cast for BTS RM's music video for Come Back To Me has also impressed netizens, as it includes Kim Min-ha, Joseph Lee, Lee Suk-hyeong, Kim A-hyun, Choi Seun-yoon, Lee Sang-hee, Kang Gil-woo, and Gi So-you.

As soon as the poster was released online, netizens flooded social media with praises:

"PEAK CINEMA. COME BACK TO ME POSTER #ComeBackToMe #RM," one fan wrote.

Come Back To Me is a pre-release track that's scheduled to roll out ahead of the idol's upcoming solo album release. The track is slated for release on May 10, 1 PM KST.

The K-pop soloist and BTS member, RM, is renowned for his artistry. His solo debut with this first official full-length album, Indigo, was a huge success.

Now, the BTS leader has announced the release of his second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, and its pre-release track, Come Back To Me, which is expected to be released on May 10.

The music video has naturally pumped up the expectations of not just ARMYs but netizens, in general. RM will be seen as the main lead, alongside the Pachinko actress, Kim Min-ha. The other aforementioned actors will be taking up secondary characters in the music video.

With an impressive cast, astonishing director, and promising music at work, fans can hardly wait to get a glimpse of Come Back To Me.

"And when the mini kdrama in Come Back To Me finishes with a kiss scene then what?" reacted a fan on X.

"Are we getting actor Namjoon with Kim Minha? I am not jealous of her ok, I am not." said another X user.

"We're getting actor namjoon with actress kim minha !!!!" added another X user.

Apart from his main lead role with Kim Min-ha, fans are also excited to see the general plot of Come Back To Me.

"Namjoon is not playing with this project..we need to go all out for RPWP ," an X user wrote.

"I WANT EVERYONE WATCHING THE MV," said another fan.

"It was almost guaranteed there would be at least some type of short film. He just looks so human... cannot wait for Friday at midnight!! <3" read another tweet.

On the other hand, the track was also revealed to have been produced in collaboration with a famous South Korean singer-songwriter, OHHYUK, a band member of HYUKOH. The band had garnered a lot of attention for the music style and specifically went viral for their track, Tomboy.

The album, Right Place, Wrong Person, is scheduled to be released on May 24, and it consists of a total of 11 tracks.