BTS’ RM unveils new set of concept photos for his upcoming album ‘Right Place Wrong Person’ through the lens of Takahiro Mizushima

On May 3, 2024, BigHit Entertainment unveiled nine photos, marking the second release of RM's upcoming album Right Person Wrong Place, concept shoot version. Scheduled for launch on May 29, this album serves as RM's second solo venture.

Preceding this, a previous set of nine photos was revealed on April 1, all showcasing the BTS leader in various backgrounds and settings. News about these images was shared through BTS' official Twitter and Instagram accounts, captured through the lens of photographer Takahiro Mizushima, whereas Wing Shya shot the initial series of photos.

RM's new photos leaves internet gushing due to simplicity

Concept photos of music albums refer to the images or visuals released by artists or their labels to tease or promote their upcoming music releases. These photos are typically carefully curated to reflect the theme or concept of the album, providing fans with a glimpse into the artistic direction or mood of the music.

RM’s album’s Right Person Wrong Place’s concept photos set 2 features different photos than the previous set.

Among the nine photos unveiled, The first one captures RM donning a simple white t-shirt and jeans, casually leaning on a computer chair in a cluttered room. In another, he stands on a dark moonlit beach, holding his shoes in his hands with water reaching his knees, his gaze fixed firmly on the camera.

Dressed in a blue Nike t-shirt and grey cargo pants, he strikes a cute pose in a parking lot, with three additional shots in the same outfit, one of them showing him lounging in the shade of a fence, sunlight streaming through its slats.

The other two images depict him atop a vintage bicycle, his expression poker-faced, with the next one standing beneath the shady canopy of a towering tree. Clad in a light grey t-shirt and beige pants, he strikes a dramatic pose on a children's swing, one leg raised.

Another shot shows him sitting down on what appears to be a pathway, his bright smile almost squinting his eyes. Adding a casual touch to this ensemble, he casually drapes a khaki jacket over his shoulders.

In the final image, RM exudes urban coolness in a printed white shirt and green cargo pants, set against the backdrop of a cityscape on a flyover. A beanie completes his look.

Even though fans have heartedly loved all of these simple pictures, they are still confused about the concept's backstory. They believe that it’s hard to understand the kind of concept Namjoon is trying to represent through the photos about what his upcoming album could be.

According to the schedule of the album, some of the upcoming activities will be pre-release tracks and MV teasers, title track poster and teasers, tracklist, and finally the music video release.