“It was touching”: Fans get emotional over Suga’s revelation of the BTS members' signatures on his guitar in D-DAY Japanese tour DVD

BTS' Suga recently took a trip down memory lane, revisiting a sweet incident from a few months ago. On January 30, 2024, the DVD of Suga's D-DAY World Tour, capturing the essence of the tour's moments along with his interview was unveiled. Amidst the numerous highlights, one particularly heartwarming moment unfolded as Suga shared the story behind the autographs adorning his guitar.

Fans were taken aback when Suga began playing the guitar on his first solo world tour, but they couldn't help but notice that the instrument was adorned with the autographs of his fellow BTS members. When questioned about the significance of these autographs, Suga revealed that it brings him joy every time he lays eyes on them. Thus, he had each member inscribe personalized messages on his guitar.

"Carries their love on his guitar,": Fans touched by BTS members' signature and messages on Yoongi's guitar

BTS, beyond their musical career, is renowned for the deep bond and genuine friendship that has evolved over the years. Their journey, which began in 2013, has witnessed not only musical growth but also the forging of connections that have transcended the stage.

From dormitory living during their early years to facing the challenges of the industry together, the members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have become each other's pillars of support. Their bond has been a force that has weathered the highs and lows of their extraordinary careers.

The septet often shares anecdotes about their time together, highlighting the camaraderie that flourished behind the scenes. Endearing moments of laughter, shared struggles, and mutual encouragement have become the fabric of their friendship. This genuine connection contributes to the authenticity that fans adore.

In the latest installment of these BTS friendship diaries, Suga shared a heartwarming instance about his bandmates' autographs on his guitar. Prior to embarking on his debut solo tour, Suga made a special request to the manager that he wanted each member to sign his guitar and include a personal message.

Seizing the opportunity, the members enthusiastically participated, leaving behind messages that showcased both kindness and humor. Here's what each member has written:

J-Hope: "Yoongi hyung, waiting for your tour to complete successfully. I love you, bruh. — Hope."

Jungkook: Yoongi marry me. Don't get hurt! Fighting!

Jin: Do it right and come back without getting hurt, I'll see you soon] on tv.

V: "Kim Taehyung :) Fighting, Yoongi."

RM: "Have a smooth and safe tour!"

Jimin: "Please go and come back safely. - Little Jerry -"

Fans were moved to tears by the members' bond. Here's how they have reacted:

Reflecting on this heartfelt gesture, Suga expressed,

"It was touching. Jimin worked really hard on it. Taehyung was just... being Kim Taehyung. It cheers me up every time I see it."

This public display of camaraderie among the members not only tugged at the heartstrings of fans but also offered a glimpse into the unchanging bond that persists even after many years. In times of adversity, BTS continues to find solace and support in each other.

Their friendship, a story of growth, resilience, and shared dreams, remains a source of inspiration for fans worldwide. As they continue to evolve and create, BTS' friendship remains an integral part of their narrative as well as a source of inspiration for fans worldwide.