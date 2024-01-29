“Adorable Taehyung is stealing the show!”: Fans gush over BTS’ V’s cuteness after he comments on his and IU’s pillow fight scene from Love Wins All MV

The recent collaboration between IU and BTS' Taehyung, Love Wins All, has brought forth the camaraderie of these artists, much to the delight of fans worldwide. Given the infrequent interactions between BTS and IU in the past, witnessing these two talents working together felt like a breath of fresh air.

Although the music video itself provided fans with many memorable and surprising moments, the post-video content—which showcases the true selves of both artists—has turned out to be even more charming. In a recent instance from the behind-the-scenes sketch of the Love Wins All MV, V shared a charming anecdote about a moment during the video shoot, the pillow fight scene.

His revelation not only prompted laughter among fans but also earned him appreciation for his inherent adorableness.

"I love their noona-dongsaeng dynamic," BTS' V reveals his thoughts behind a playful scene in the Love Wins All MV

The relationship between soloist IU and member of BTS, V, has been revealed to fans in greater detail over the last week. While their interactions on television might have been limited, it's evident that they have maintained a decent friendship behind the scenes, contributing to their excellent performance in the Love Wins All music video.

Their first-ever collaboration, unveiled on January 24, 2024, captivated fans with their mesmerizing performances. Portraying a special couple facing challenging circumstances in the Love Wins All MV, the duo's portrayal resonated deeply with fans.

The on-screen chemistry between V and IU was undeniable, and this chemistry extended behind the scenes. Their informal connection made fans feel at ease, appreciating how they interacted despite their senior-junior relationship. The behind-the-scenes video revealed many playful moments that gladdened fans.

One of these cordial exchanges involved talking about the Love Wins All music video's pillow fight scene, which was at first thought to be romantic but turned out to be a lot of fun off-screen. The BTS member playfully joked that the pillow fight was staged because they don't like each other in real life, bringing laughter to fans.

"We're playing with pillows in this scene because we don't like each other (kidding). We're doing a pillow fight; there will be feathers flying everywhere, and we're gonna be having fun fighting!"

This revelation elicited laughter among the fans, who could not stop adoring the Rainy Days singer for his absolute cuteness and unseriousness:

V later talked about how much fun it was to film the scene, especially when the pillows' feathers started flying around. The friendship between V and IU first glimpsed during IU's Palette episode on September 19, 2023, has only deepened and beautifully presented itself to the world.

Other cute moments they shared behind the curtain include playful banter about their MBTI personality types, discussions about their industry experience, enduring hours of continuous shooting for the music video, and simply having fun while filming romantic scenes like close friends. Fans are delighted to witness the casual and warm chemistry between these two prominent K-pop stars.

