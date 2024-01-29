"Kdrama with them playing SIBLINGS": Fans react to BTS' Kim Taehyung and IU bickering in Love Wins All behind-the-scenes video

BTS’ Kim Taehyung, aka V, and IU have once again taken over social media as BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the Love Wins All music video behind-the-scenes sketch, showcasing unseen moments between the two K-pop stars. On January 29, Love Wins All sketch was released on BANGTANTV YouTube, where Kim Taehyung and IU were seen bickering about their MBTI personality types.

Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared details about how he practiced the scene where he was supposed to roar at the cube which turned his voice hoarse. He was upset that he practiced well but was not recognized for his acting in that particular scene.

The Layover singer said,

“There's a scene where I have to roar. but I've never roared before so I practiced in the car. Was I wrong to do that? I practiced in the car so I could do better!”

IU explained to him that the practice and the filming are two different parts and said,

“You have a point but your voice didn't become hoarse because of our shoot. You're trying to blame me for it so I just want to make things clear.”

To which Kim Taehyung said,

“She's definitely a 'T', isn't she?”

Then, IU revealed,

“I'm an 'F'.”

She asked him the same question, to which Kim Taehyung replied,

“I'm an 'F'.”

In the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality typology, the letter "T" stands for Thinking. The MBTI is indicated through four letters, where the third letter could either be "T" (stands for Thinking) or "F" (stands for Feeling).

It is believed that people who have "T" in their MBTI type are not empathic or unemotional. There's a popular meme phenomenon in South Korea where a person who does not show empathy is often jokingly asked if they are a “T.”

Following this, fans were convinced that the duo could make perfect siblings in a comical setting. A user on X said, “Kdrama with them playing SIBLINGS.”

"They're so besties coded”: Fans react to BTS’ Kim Taehyung and IU bickering in the Love Wins All MV Sketch

The BBIBBI singer and the BTS member revealed their close friendship on her show, IU's Palette, where Kim Taehyung was invited to promote his first solo album, Layover. The two shared some hilarious moments on the show.

However, upon the release of their highly anticipated music video for Love Wins All, fans were surprised to see their on-screen chemistry and have been swooning over the romantic scenes coming out of the video.

Even in the behind-the-scenes video, the duo continued to showcase their bond and playful banter, with fans expressing their desire to see them appear as siblings in a comical K-drama after seeing their amusing bickering.

Here are some reactions.

Love Wins All, released on January 24, marked an exciting collaboration between IU and V. The song is now available on all major music service platforms for fans to enjoy.

