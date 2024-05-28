“Dancer Taehyung really ate everyone up” — Fans go gaga as BTS’ V shows off his cool side in a new dance video with Bada Lee, GOF, & Ingyoo Kim

Kim Taehyung of BTS, who is well acclaimed by his stage name V, posted a dance clip on his Instagram story on May 28, 2024. The Love Me Again singer-songwriter had come home last weekend on sanctioned military leaves. Furthermore, he reshared Bada Lee's dance reel on his Instagram story, which further sent his fans into an online frenzy.

After months, fans got to witness the South Korean musician enjoying his short vacation and were thrilled over his presence on social media.

V enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, alongside BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, to fulfill their 18-month mandatory service. Hence, when fans came across the newly shared Instagram posts and stories, they flooded social media.

The Slowing Dancing singer-songwriter was seen dropping cool dance moves with dancer and choreographer Bada Lee, along with GOF and Ingyoo Kim. The BTS sensation filmed two versions of the same dance and shared it online.

"HE LOVES THIS STILE SM, AND IT FITS HIM SM ,HE SLAYS HARD ALWAYS," an X user wrote.

"His move, and he so buff. Dancer Kim Taehyung born to be an amazing and talented," another X user wrote.

"Taehyung sings like an angel he can dance better than any other main dancer of his generation and he’s absolutely gorgeous.. that’s an ACE!!" an X user wrote.

"HE IS ON FIRE OMG I MISSED DANCER TAEHYUNG SO MUCH," an X user wrote.

Fans also noted that the Winter Bear singer-songwriter has bulked up compared to when he enlisted. ARMYs extended praise to the idol and actor and were happy to see him safe and healthy while serving his nation.

"The fact this is taehyung body evolution in less than a year...," an X user wrote.

"OMG TAEHYUNG DANCING WITH BADA LEE, GOF AND INGYOO KIM!!!" an X user wrote.

"Two opposite vibes and taehyung devoured both choreographies that’s just how versatile he is," an X user wrote.

"“I felt like dancing” and it’s the best content of 2024...taehyung come back this industry needs you so bad," an X user wrote.

Taehyung came home for a weekend and treated fans to new pictures for the second time

Earlier, in April 2024, the Layover singer-songwriter had come home for a three-day leave period after completing 100 days of service.

As per South Korean military rules, recruits earn their first leave of three days once they have successfully served in their respective divisions for 100 days. As a reward for motivation, recruits are then sent home to spend time with their families before they report back to their battalions.

During that time, the BTS idol shared several pictures of himself on Instagram, showing his fans that he was safe and healthy. One of those images was of his bare back, with red strap marks running through his entire back.

Although fans were concerned to see it, some speculated that it could have been due to his military training, which consisted of rappelling, mountain climbing, intensive combat, and more.

The Layover musician is presently a member of the South Korean armed forces and is deployed to the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit in the 2nd Military Corps—a division that responds to and tackles terrorism and smuggling activities. He will be discharged from his duties in June 2025, along with RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga.