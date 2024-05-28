BIGHIT MUSIC drops BTS Namjoon's new vlog reel 'Take My Heaven' on their official Instagram handle

BTS leader, Kim Namjoon released his second solo album on May 24, 2024, which included 11 tracks written and produced by him along with other notable artists such as San Yawn from Balming Tiger, OFFHYUK, Moses Sumney, Little Simz, and more.

On May 28, his company's BIGHIT MUSIC released two Instagram reels on its official handle, which showed the BTS leader spending time in nature, cycling on roads, going on a hike with his friends, and living his life, like any ordinary 29-year-old man. The company posted separate reels with the song Heaven playing in the background.

It is important to note that the song belongs to Namjoon's latest solo album and speaks about small moments of happiness and bliss he has experienced in his everyday life. Significantly, the company also launched an exclusive merch collection based on the album on its Weverse Shop platform for fans to delight themselves with the curated item list.

BIGHIT MUSIC drops two reels that showed RM "Namjooning" his way in life

The latest reels showcased the BTS frontman "Namjooning" his days on bikes, with friends, and playing. The word "Namjooning" was coined by his fandom which was later added to the esteemed Collins Dictionary and demonstrated the artist's global status and reverence. As per the dictionary, the term means:

"The act of living as Kim Namjoon, including taking walks through parks, admiring nature, and feeding your mind and soul by doing the things you love."

The word is significant to the two reels since the musician could be seen doing precisely the same. In the first reel, he is seen recording the flow of a river with his friend San Yawn—who also served as the Creative Director for LOST!, Groin, and Come Back to Me music videos. RM is seen going on hikes across South Korea, enjoying the fresh breeze in his hair on a boat ride, and sitting on a hill at night as he overlooks the glimmering city of Seoul.

The second reel opened with the BTS musician driving his car through a tunnel, bicycling in parks, spending time admiring nature, playing volleyball with his friends, and taking long walks with them at night. The two reels were short snippets of a Vlog which further delighted his fans. Admirers were thrilled to see RM enjoying and smiling throughout the videos and doing the things that he had always loved.

Kim Namjoon aka RM's record presents his unique sense, aesthetics, and ideals in an unvarnished and honest manner. Come Back to Me, a song that aired in advance of RM's second solo album, hinted at a project that would showcase RM's artistic sensibilities and emotional intelligence instead of focusing on popularity.

The BTS member unabashedly explores his artistic side on the album Right Place, Wrong Person, which provides a multilingual, candid, and occasionally explicit look at a superstar transitioning into adulthood. Additionally, the South Korean GRAMMY-nominated artist collaborated with Western musicians such as Little Simz, Moses Sumney, DOMi & JD Beck.

At present, Kim Namjoon of BTS is serving in the South Korean military and will return in June 2025. BTS members such as Kim Taehyung aka V, Park Jimin, Min Yoongi aka Suga, and Jeon Jungkook will return in June 2025 as well and resume group activities.