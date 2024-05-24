BTS’ Namjoon's latest solo album, 'Right Place, Wrong Person' receives a 5-star rating

Grammy-nominated artist Kim Namjoon released his second solo album and earned a 5-star rating from New Musical Express (NME). The BTS frontman earned his first five stars with his debut solo album Indigo and his second full-serve with the arrival of his second release, Right Place, Wrong Person. The album was dropped with 11 tracks, including its lead single, LOST!, on May 24, 2024.

The acclaimed UK magazine praised Namjoon, aka RM's, second release, which is a collection of his memories, feelings, and metacognition—something he had mentioned in his interview with 032c magazine in November 2023. NME critically rated the album and reported praising the South Korean musician for casting "artful gold."

"The BTS leader – and a collective of some of Korea’s most exciting musicians – casts artful gold as he searches for belonging and direction." — NME

Expand Tweet

Namjoon's oath to show his most honest self to the world unravels with Right Place, Wrong Person

The adage "right place, wrong person" or "right person, wrong time" has been an age-old testament that is often used to express puzzling circumstances where bittersweet reality collides. The concept was explored by dropping the tracklist on a separate website where fans had to solve a puzzle to unveil the songs. The entire album is a testament to Namjoon's last archive of his twenties, which he had boldly mentioned in his debut solo album's descriptive note.

Right Place, Wrong Person picks up the pace from where Indigo left and throttles listeners into the mindspace of the artist, who is acclaimed as a global powerhouse. However, Namjoon perfectly captured the emotion of being lost and feeling out of place with each of his 11 tracks, starting from the lead tune LOST! to the last track Come back to me.

Additionally, LOST! seems like an ode to his band's 2016 track Lost, which was performed by the vocal unit (Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook). Both songs address trying to let go of the past and feeling out of place. CONSEQUENCE magazine underscored the BTS leader's strong desire to show his true self to his fans, which was ushered by him shedding his stage name from Rap Monster to RM, which meant "real me."

Expand Tweet

His debut solo album Indigo touched on the themes of contemporary art, willingness to evolve into a better musician, love, societal taboo, and the rebirth of a new artist. Meanwhile, Namjoon's second album highlighted the artist's journey further into finding himself, changing ideologies, and clapping back at the haters.

Billboard reported that RM's latest artwork was intended to depict the star-born Kim Namjoon as a regular guy in approachable, daily circumstances, relishing moments of freedom—a divergence from the glitzy character he represents on stage. The set list's elegant portrayal of self-doubt speaks to listeners of all stripes.

The album tracks like Nuts, out of love, Groin, and Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) were the singer slamming haters who tried to confine him into boxes and question his representation, his life choices, and his love for his art and ARMY. Furthermore, the record is intended for people who are trying to make sense of these perplexing and alienating feelings. Meanwhile, fans lauded the artist for his new release, and multiple songs from the new release entered the Top 10 of the iTunes US chart.

The rapper-songwriter is credited as a composer and producer in nine of his album tracks and as a songwriter in all 11 songs from Right Place, Wrong Person. This takes his song credits total to 229 under the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).