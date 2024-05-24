"THE SMOOTH FADE”: BTS’ Namjoon’s latest track ‘Nuts’ seamless transitioning to ‘out of love’ leaves the internet spellbound

BTS frontman Kim Namjoon dropped his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which consists of 10 tracks and one interlude track. On May 24, 2024, the BTS rapper and music producer, who is globally known by the moniker RM, introduced a new chapter with alternative music and earned heaps of praise from fans and music critics worldwide.

The entire album is stacked in a consequential manner, where each track leads to the next. However, the album's second track, Nuts, ends with musical beats and leads to a seamless transition to the third track, out of love. The third song picks up where the previous one left off and ushers in a distinct version of alternative music.

Fans observed this particular nuance in Namjoon's latest solo album and lauded the Grammy-nominated South Korean musician for his penmanship and mastery of music.

Expand Tweet

ARMY—the official fandom name of BTS—took to social media to discuss the smooth fade and amalgamation of the two songs before they diverted into distinct titles and identities. Fans pointed out how one couldn't realize when Nuts ended and out of love began playing.

"It drives me insane that this be the same man that released songs like Out Of Love and Groin" — an X user wrote.

"THE WAY JOON ATE EVERYONE UP IN "OUT OF LOVE"??? THE DIRECT SHADE LMAOOO😭😭 BCHHES AINT HAVING A GOOD DAY TODAY" — an X user wrote.

"THE TRANSITION FROM "NUTS" TO "OUT OF LOVE" DAMN THIS IS SO SMOOTH" — an X user wrote.

Some fans noted that the album needed to be streamed and listened to in the exact manner the tracks are listed on the album. They asserted how brilliantly the album has been curated and the music composed.

"Oh. oh rpwp NEEDS to be listened to in order holy sh*t i didn't even notice that i went from nuts to out of love this is THAT kind of insane album." — an X user wrote.

"The album transitions so good was listening to nuts didn’t even realise out of love started like OOOOO THAT WAS GOOD" — an X user wrote.

"Nuts to out of love transition goes hard" — an X user wrote.

"OMG, THIS TRANSITION FROM NUTS TO OUT OF LOVE IS THE SMOOTHEST TRANSITION IN THE HISTORY OF TRANSITION" — an X user wrote.

Namjoon becomes the first K-pop act to chart multiple songs from his new albums on iTunes US Top 10 in 2024

Right Place, Wrong Person arrived around a year and a half after the BTS leader's solo debut, Indigo, which was released in December 2022. The new 11-track album clocks in at a manageable 35 minutes. In the greatest manner imaginable, Right Place, Wrong Person takes a dramatic shift from its predecessor, and fans noted how Namjoon greatly broadened his aural and musical boundaries.

Meanwhile, Nuts talks about being in love, consumed by its toxicity, and trying to make the relationship work despite its inevitable doom. As the song progresses, the artist begins to realize that "love is for freaks" and experiences calm for the first time since the breakup. The song ends and transitions into out of love, the third track on the album, which talks about burying the ashes of a former love and moving on from it since the singer has lost faith in love.

Expand Tweet

The 11 new songs pay perfect respect to psychoactive, alternative, jazz, R&B, and even old-school hip-hop. The latter is most apparent in Namjoon's cadence and tone, even though the experimentation becomes significant in between songs like Nuts and out of love.

CONSEQUENCE reported that with the new album, Namjoon showed a new and more honest side of himself. His decision to change his stage name from "Rap Monster" to "RM," which he translated as "real me," in November 2023 is evident in his new release.

Furthermore, the South Korean musician became the first K-pop act to chart multiple songs on the iTunes US chart Top 10 in 2024. The credit goes to his new album, released on May 24, 2024, which captivated listeners.

Expand Tweet

Kim Namjoon, aka RM of BTS, has been serving in the South Korean military since December 11, 2023. He is set to return in June 2025 and resume group and solo activities after that.