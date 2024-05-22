BTS Namjoon's 'LOST!': Exploring the mastermind team behind the idol's upcoming MV

Grammy-nominated South Korean musician and BTS frontman Kim Namjoon aka RM released the official poster of his upcoming single LOST! on May 20, 2024. The track belongs to the 11-song set from his upcoming second solo record, Right Place, Wrong Person, which is scheduled for a May 24 release.

The music video is directed by Aube Perrie, who has previously directed Chemical by MK, Thot Sh*t by Megan Thee Stallion, and Harry Styles' Music for A Sushi Restaurant as well as Satellite. Notably, the teaser for the upcoming track and its cast list has garnered significant buzz all across the world, especially after Namjoon's pre-release track, Come back to me.

The pre-release track from his upcoming solo album was released on May 10, 2024, and fueled the anticipation surrounding the arrival of the album. Fans are ecstatic over LOST! due to the track's theme and the crew behind it.

Kim Namjoon's LOST! has three concept posters

The posters for LOST! clearly displayed Aube Perrie's mastery as he drew inspiration from the song itself, choosing to depict a maze.

Namjoon created three distinct concept posters for his upcoming song. In one, he is seen standing in the middle of a maze and with a severe look on his face. The second one showed him in three different workstations against a dark landscape. The third poster showed the BTS idol standing and sitting against the backdrop of a hospital.

In order to convey his experience of being lost in both the job and in life at large, the Come back to me rapper-songwriter used visuals to portray doubts or conflicts within himself. The varied posters added intrigue and represented the ambiguity surrounding his presence.

Additionally, the lead cast lineup for the upcoming track's music video includes stellar actors such as Audrey Kang from Dial a Prayer (2015), David H. Lee from Repeaters (2010), and Fathers & Sons (2010). Additionally, actors such as Heeshin, model Stephany Yujin, Natalia Bulynia, Arsvinder Singh Sihra, Miji yi, Yasamin Saadati, and Kasra Nemati will also be seen.

Balming Tiger's San Yawn has served as the creative director for the track once again after Come back to me. Namjoon and Balming Tiger's association goes as far back as the Indie Korean band's song Sexy Nukim in 2022. The BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting to see San Yawn's creative conceptualization in full force once again with the upcoming new track.

The BTS frontman also brought British filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter Erfan Saadati onboard for his second solo act. Saadati is the executive producer of the music video for RM's LOST!, which is set to showcase a unique synergy with Aube Perrie. After showcasing his virtual reality documentary, Child of Empire, at festivals such as Sundance, Saadati received widespread praise on a global scale.

Right Place, Wrong Person will be released worldwide across all streaming platforms on May 24, 2024. The album's tracklist was released earlier on May 18. At present, Kim Namjoon of BTS is serving in the South Korean military as part of his mandatory service to his country.