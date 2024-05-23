BTS' Namjoon's 'LOST!' MV: Revisiting hilarious moments of the band losing things in honor of the upcoming release

BTS frontman and Grammy-nominated artist Kim Namjoon is set to release his second solo album on May 24, 2024, at 1 PM (KST). On May 23, he dropped the official teaser of his second track LOST! from his upcoming album which explores the alternative music genre.

As fans are excited about the forthcoming release, they revisit some old memories of the South Korean musician and his band's endearing and hilarious moments of being "lost", losing items, or losing their members during trips. The K-pop powerhouse from HYBE has their travel variety show titled, Bon Voyage. The show has four seasons and in its first part, the group lost Taehyung during their trip to Northern Europe.

Several hilarious anecdotes line the band's decade-long journey to fame, success, and becoming one of the most globally revered artists and soloists of all time. One of these funny instances is Namjoon losing over 34 Apple AirPods and confessing about it during his Weverse Live in 2019.

The reality show BTS Bon Voyage consists of four seasons to date:

Season 1: Northern Europe, released on July 15, 2016

Northern Europe, released on July 15, 2016 Season 2: Hawaii, released on June 27, 2017

Hawaii, released on June 27, 2017 Season 3: Malta, released on September 18, 2018

Malta, released on September 18, 2018 Season 4: New Zealand, released on November 19, 2019

A look back to all the iconic moments of Namjoon and BTS members being "LOST!"

During Bon Voyage season 1, when they lost Taehyung on their trip around Northern Europe, Namjoon called the band's eldest member Jin to give him the bad news that Jimin lost his bag. He went on to tell Jin that they had a piece of good news as well which was that Taehyung got separated from the group and got lost.

Meanwhile, the episode showed that Taehyung was busy running around the meadows without a care of the world after getting lost. Taehyung was seen happily searching for four-leafed clovers and lying on the meadows beaming in Sweden. Meanwhile, the other six members and the staff tried to track him down.

Season 1 of their most loved variety show also had Jimin losing his bags twice in the entire trip and he almost lost his iPad. Suga also lost his 11-inches Apple iPad in Finland but the item was later retrieved. It was later revealed that Jungkook had Suga's iPad the whole time but forgot about it himself. Furthermore, J-Hope ended up losing the cable car ride tickets in episode 2 which added more humor into the season.

Additionally, it was during this same trip that Namjoon aka RM lost his passport midway through season 1 while traveling from Sweden to Finland. He was then sent back to South Korea immediately, leaving the shooting and his group midway.

In season 3, the day after purchasing his shoes in New Zealand, Jungkook misplaced them. Though they ultimately located the shoes, his band members mocked him, asking whether they had fallen overboard.

Apart from Bon Voyage, BTS members are well known for their forgetfulness among their fandom. Koreaboo reported additional instances where Jungkook forgot the gift Jin gave him in Dubai. Jin had gifted the youngest member with a pretty light, which the SEVEN singer left behind accidentally.

Fans can purchase and watch seasons 1-4 of BTS Bon Voyage on the international portal Weverse. Additionally, they can watch the episodes on their official channel BANGTANTV on YouTube for free.

Namjoon's second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person has 11 new tracks and will be released on May 28 at 12 AM (ET). Currently, the BTS members are serving in the South Korean military and will resume group activities in late 2025.