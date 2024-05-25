Namjoon officially joins the million-seller club, making BTS first and only group to have all its members sell over 1M albums each

On May 24, 2024, Kim Namjoon of BTS achieved million-seller status following the release of his second solo album titled Right Place, Wrong Person. It is crucial to note that this achievement is a cumulative effort of his debut solo album, Indigo and his new release.

Together both the albums account for over 1.1 million unit sales on the Hanteo Chart. The South Korean chart displayed a total sales of 539,406 units of Right Place, Wrong Person with a "Physical Record Index" of 689,737.90. Additionally, Indigo's first-day sales were 553,770 album units on December 2, 2022.

Namjoon joined his six bandmates as one of the million-selling solo artists and as of May 25, 2024, BTS became the first and only Korean act to have all members achieve the same distinction.

Over the years, the South Korean musician has transcended to global popularity with his immaculate compositions and inspiring lyrics, bagging nominations at the GRAMMY awards five times.

Exploring details of Namjoon's album Right Place, Wrong Person as he earns million-seller status

Apart from being the BTS frontman, Namjoon aka RM is a songwriter, producer, and composer. With 229 KOMCA songs accredited to his name including the latest 11 tracks, he has proved himself as a force to be reckoned with once again. Namjoon has also surpassed Kendrick Lamar and become the most-consumed Male Artist on Digital Platforms worldwide.

On the other hand, the artist has received a perfect score from the British magazine, New Musical Express (NME). The magazine's music critics panel is renowned globally and it is the second time that RM has earned five stars.

Multiple songs from RM's latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person, entered the Top 10 of the iTunes US chart on its release day, which has further made Namjoon the first and only K-pop artist in 2024 to achieve this feat. The tracks are placed in a sequential order where listeners observed the connectivity of one song with the other.

With a coveted team of masterminds like Emmy-winning director Lee Sung-jin, actor Joseph Lee, Kim Min-ah, Aube Pierre—who directed Satellite and Music in The Sushi Restaurant MVs for Harry Style—and San Yawn of Balming Tiger, Dallas duo DOMi and JD Beck, Namjoon has brought down an armageddon with his second solo album.

Moreover, the new album has unveiled RM's collaboration with British rapper and actress, Little Simz, in Domodachi and American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney in Around the world in a day.

Notably, seven out of the eleven songs from the album are rated 19+ in South Korea due to the inclusion of expletives in the lyrics. Namjoon has still earned his full scores from esteemed music critics, charted multiple songs on the Top 10 iTunes US chart, and topped the Worldwide iTunes Chart on May 24.

Rolling Stones reported how the new album starts ominously with Right People, Wrong Place, with oppressive synthesizers and strong rap verses. From there, the second track Nuts ruminates on a blown-out robo-funk bass with a seductive stop-start mode. It then transitions smoothly to the third song titled out of love and touches on the themes of battling between wanting someone and feeling depressed about love.

The fourth track Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) underscores Namjoon and his friends closing ranks with a furious guitar riff and an insistent woodwind loop serving as the de facto clubhouse doors. Meanwhile, Groin is a full-on clap back at haters, while Heaven and Around the world in a day come with happier tunes with R&B and jazz-infused beats rhythms and percussion beats.

The album's lead single LOST! along with its music video—directed by Aube Pierre—shows the artist's battles with feeling out of place with his one leg stuck in the past and the other in his unflinching stardom. Lastly, the album wraps up with (Credit Roll) and a soulful melody titled Come back to me, which give a message of gratefulness and that everyone finds their way eventually.

Namjoon's Right Place, Wrong Person is a psychedelic-tinged, emotional song that builds on the aural palette of his 2022 solo debut, Indigo. The album is counterbalanced by the musical blend of rock, R&B, slow pop, Jazz, and synth.