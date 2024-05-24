BTS Namjoon seemingly references Suga’s ‘INTRO: Nevermind’ lyrics in his latest track, 'Groin'

Kim Namjoon, who is mononymously known by his moniker RM, released another solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024. According to BIGHIT MUSIC's press release, the album is his intense follow-up to his pop-star image and his "ordinary young man named Kim Namjoon" image. In his second solo album, RM explored the relationship between his portrayed self as a world-conquering figure and the existential conundrum.

The album's sixth track Groin has caught specific attention among BTS fans significantly due to one of its verses which is seemingly an ode to his bandmate Min Yoongi, aka Suga's song INTRO: Never Mind. Namjoon's verse reads,

"There are many people you can't understand in this world...If I feel like I'm going to crash, then I just accelerate even harder" (as translated by @mhereonlyforbts)

This is quite similar to BTS Suga's verse from INTRO: Never Mind where the rapper-songwriter sings that if someone feels that they are about to crash, then accelerate further.

"Never mind...It’s not easy but engrave it onto your chest. If you feel like you’re going to crash then accelerate more, you idiot" (as translated by GENIUS)

Netizens laud Namjoon for giving an ode through his new song to his longtime friend and bandmate Suga

Kim Namjoon and Min Yoongi's friendship goes as back as 2009 when both joined as trainees under a small company, BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation). The two young rappers lived in the same dorm and debuted as part of BTS in 2013 which went on to become the most successful K-pop band worldwide.

On several occasions, the duo had reminisced about their 14-year-long friendship, whether on Suga's talk show Suchwita, or during their Weverse livestreams. Hence, when fans heard the song and read its lyrics, they were moved by RM's heartfelt gesture of giving a tribute to one of Suga's iconic verses. This follows after Suga gave a nod to RM's Do You (from mixtape RM) in his song Haegeum, released on April 21, 2023.

Suga released his debut solo full-length album D-DAY in April 2023 with its lead single Haegeum. In the song, the rapper and music producer craftily included a verse of Namjoon's Do You in his lead single which also spoke of freedom of expression and how even that liberty has its own limitations.

INTRO: Never Mind was released on November 17, 2015, and was performed by BTS rap line RM, Suga, and J-Hope. The song is the first single from their fourth album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2. The song was written by Suga and Slow Rabbit and touched the themes of depression, being criticized by the world, failures, isolation, and the will to overcome everything under any circumstances.

RM's new solo album consists of 11 tracks: Right Place, Wrong Person, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ?(Interlude), Groin, Heaven, LOST!, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), and Come back to me.