BTS members, Kim Namjoon aka RM and Park Jimin, got together to listen to the former's latest album titled Right Place, Wrong Person, which was released on May 24, 2024. Capturing this moment, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped a YouTube video titled MMM (Mini & Moni Music). In the video, the duo discussed the new album's songs, the pressure of being BTS' leader, representing seven members, and being lost amidst everything.

During their insightful discussion regarding RM's album's lead track, LOST!, Jimin disclosed that the BTS frontman had experienced such intense struggles at one time that he distanced himself from the group.

"The funny thing is I totally get what you mean. I get it but since you are the leader, I think the members really felt like this, 'Huh? Does Namjoon not care about us as much?' But the members really do understand. We all know how hard it has been for you." Jimin stated. (as auto-translated by YouTube)

According to Namjoon, a lot of personal problems happened to him at that time, and he wasn't in a mental state where he could be himself or effectively interact with others. The rapper disclosed that it happened as he began recording Right Place, Wrong Person, his second solo album.

Expand Tweet

Fans were stunned when Jimin disclosed how RM had been struggling a lot in the last two years. The Like Crazy singer-songwriter added that none of the BTS members could figure out how to help their leader and longtime friend. Jimin said that they decided to let RM be and wait for him with faith to come around and share his troubles with them.

"The part where Namjoon was talking about how he had to put some physical distance between himself and the members and jimin was like We Knew You Were Going Through A Hard Time But We Also Thought You Didn’t Quite Like Us Anymore it felt like someone dropped a boulder on me," an X user wrote.

"Jimin saying that the members knew about Namjoon having a hard time so they let him wander to his heart's content cause sometimes when your loved ones are in distress u feel so helpless that the biggest grace you can offer them is to let them wander and find their way back to you," another netizen commented.

"The fact that BTS are able to work through things like this and express these types of concerns with each other just proves how strong their relationship is idk," a third user wrote.

Expand Tweet

The BTS ARMY became emotional and flooded social media with heartfelt messages, praising the septet's friendship. One fan wrote that it requires faith and strength to trust friends to come back to them and underscored that the BTS members are like family to one another.

"They also trust each other to wander and figure themselves out but know they will always come back like THEY FAMILY THEY IS IM TELLING Y'ALL THEY IS FR," an X user mentioned.

"Jimin not being a 3rd person/ outsider but family to joon will understand some bits & won't understand others. Yet the tannies wanted him to understand himself first & didnt give him other perspectives that might make him feel regretful for even having a diff perception," a comment read.

"The way my heart sank at this part… it must’ve hurt seeing him distance himself from them especially when they’ve all been so incredibly close and raw with each other for over a decade. i cant even imagine what joon must’ve been going through for it to get to that point," another netizen wrote.

Namjoon delves into the pressure of being a leader of the world's most popular K-pop boy group

During the MMM (Mini & Moni Music) video discussion, Namjoon further talked about how being the frontman of BTS has put him into the spotlight in a manner where he is expected to make speeches and speak on behalf of seven individuals. He stressed that he is just another "unimportant" 29-year-old who just wants to make good music.

Expand Tweet

Namjoon went on to say that the reason he likes BTS is the music they make and the messages they represent. He added that he would have preferred to die if he had given any thought to all the criticism directed at them. The Groin rapper went on to explain that the inspiration behind the 11 songs on Right Place, Wrong Person was his desire to express things that he isn't normally permitted to speak.

Namjoon mentioned:

"I love BTS because of our music but if I kept caring about what everyone else thought…I felt like I would want to die. Being unable to say the things I want to say. Not that I want to say whatever comes to mind - I think that’s why I worked on this album." (as auto-translated by YouTube)

Jimin and Namjoon continued in the same line of thoughts as how the whole band had felt the consistent pressure. Hence, they started to discover themselves and their ideologies with their respective solo endeavors and still remained united as a team.

Namjoon's second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person was released on May 24, with its lead single LOST!. Currently, all seven BTS members are serving in the military and will begin their group activities in late 2025.