On May 25, 2024, BANGTAN TV dropped the latest episode of MMM (Mini & Moni Music) on the official YouTube Channel where Kim Namjoon talked about the challenges the group faced before their military enlistment. BTS' RM revealed how people would talk about their conscription even when he was at a bar. The idol stated:

"We went through a long difficult time. Even when I'd be at a bar, people at the next table would be talking about it without knowing I was there. "Is it right for them to do that?""

In the latest episode for MMM (Mini & Moni Music), BTS Kim Namjoon and Jimin talked about the former's latest second full-length studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, and its tracks, released on May 24, 2024.

BTS' Kim Namjoon decided to pour out of his thoughts in the Right Place, Wrong Person

Kim Namjoon confessed that the group members had to go through a difficult time due to the military issues, and it was the talk of the town. The idol stated:

"There was a lot of talk about it."

Many people would discuss whether the members should serve their country or not due to their significant contribution to the economy and the spread of K-culture through their music.

Others would also disseminate hate, false information, and malicious comments regarding members if they decided not to join military service.

BTS' RM further elaborated on the things that happened to him personally when the group members used to hear about whether they should join the mandatory military service or not. He mentioned on the show:

"We heard that so much, and just around that time, so many things happened to me personally, and I had a lot on my mind about what I should do. Going through that I just thought I should pour it all out, leave a record, and be as honest as I could be. And I think I was."

Meanwhile, the clip also went viral on social media, where fans felt saddened hearing about the BTS member's ordeal due to the military issue. While some expressed they could feel the angst in the lyrics of his album against all the ongoing gossip, others wanted to hug the BTS members to comfort them.

The idol also confessed that he originally decided to enlist with fellow group member j-hope in April 2024, but had to postpone the conscription after an encounter with San Yawn from Balming Tiger.

San Yawn suggested that RM make a record about his struggles and get it all out of his system.

Subsequently, RM decided to postpone his enlistment and started working on Right Place, Wrong Person, and they held a song camp in early February in the HYBE office. He worked with 40 producers, musicians, and songwriters to create the album.

BTS' RM talking with Jimin (Image via BANGTAN TV/YouTube)

Kim Namjoon further talked about how he had watched the old concerts and performances of the BTS and realized that he was hard on himself. He also confessed that he could not decipher the reason behind his intense behavior. The rapper wondered why he would never relax and was always wary and on the edge of a breakdown.

Kim Namjoon added:

"I felt sorry for myself...Because of that, I wanted to turn off the switch for a while. Because I was so intense for ten years, I had to turn it off. I only have two modes, 'Turn on' and 'Turn off’. There’s no middle ground. It would’ve been nice if the light switch for BTS was dimmable, but I can only turn it on or off."

Kim Namjoon began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Taehyung. After concluding his five weeks of basic training, he was deployed to the 15th Infantry Division. The idol is expected to be discharged in 2025.