BTS' Jin set to discharge from Military in less than 30 days: A look back at his enlistment, honors, & more

BTS' Jin is set to return from his mandatory military service in less than thirty days. He was the first member of the group to enlist on December 13, 2022, and since then, he has performed his duty in an outstanding and exemplary manner. He will return to the South Korean entertainment industry in June 2024 after serving for over two years.

In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen between the ages of 18 and 31 is required to undergo mandatory conscription. After completing five weeks of basic military training, they are assigned to a particular department.

BTS' Jin was honored with the title of Elite Class Warrior during his military service

During his five weeks of basic military training at the center in Yeoncheon Gyeonggi-do, BTS' Jin was selected as a company commander trainee and representative of his company/unit due to his exemplary service. He also received recommendations from fellow soldier trainees, officers, and drill instructors.

As Jin concluded his five weeks of basic military training, he was honored to lead the graduating trainees as a company commander trainee at the graduation ceremony. In his military uniform, accompanied by a loud and confident voice, he led the line of 200 graduating trainees.

Subsequently, he was deployed to the frontline unit of the army. He continued to hold the position of assistant drill instructor at the Army's Fifth Infantry Division, where he looked after new recruits.

The idol passed multiple assessments, showcasing himself as an outstanding soldier at the division. He was evaluated as a formidable soldier in assessments, including mental strength, physical fitness, and CBRN exercise drill, and was thus conferred with the title of Elite Class Warrior. Due to his exemplary duty and selection as an Elite Class Warrior, Jin received an early promotion to the rank of Corporal.

The singer continued to showcase his hard work and seriousness as an assistant drill instructor and Corporal for months, and he upheld the title of Elite Class Warrior. In December 2023, the idol was promoted to the rank of Sergeant four months before the scheduled date.

During his military service, the idol impressed officers, soldiers, trainees, and recruits and garnered praise for his down-to-earth and cordial nature. They complimented the singer, saying that he never showcased his aggressive side to the new recruits as an assistant drill instructor and always guided them.

He also carried the heavy military gear of three soldiers, each weighing 20-30kg, during the 20km long marches for 3-4 hours as they were left behind and could not continue the journey. The idol showcased his immense strength and compassionate nature, and he was always ready to lend a hand to needy recruits.

During his service, Jin also purchased snacks for the trainees and even gifted them skincare items for their families. As a result, many Korean netizens referred to him as "Indeed Sergeant Jin," "Captain Korea Jin," and others. They also regarded his military service by trending phrases such as world-class.

The BTS member will be officially discharged from his mandatory military service on June 14, 2024, and is expected to release new music soon.