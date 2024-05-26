BIGHIT MUSIC released an exclusive video, MMM (Mini & Moni Music), featuring Kim Namjoon and Park Jimin of BTS on May 25, 2024. In the video, Namjoon, also known as RM, and Jimin shared a meal while enjoying his most recent album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The video gave fans a peek into RM's creative process and the relationship between the BTS members.

The conversation revealed how Namjoon felt the need to temporarily remove himself from the group to come to terms with who he was outside of BTS, after a hectic year and a half. Meanwhile, Jimin revealed how RM isolated himself from the group during that time and the members didn't know how to help him.

"I get it but since you are the leader, I think the members really felt like this, 'Huh? Does Namjoon not care about us as much?' But the members really do understand. We all know how hard it has been for you," Jimin said.

According to the BTS leader, the album represented his feeling of not belonging and marked the beginning of his second chapter as an artist. The concept of the album was inspired by his personal life instances of feeling like the wrong person in the right place.

Namjoon opened up about his and the group's struggles, enlistment, self-doubt, and more

The chat was a heartfelt interaction between RM and his longtime friend Jimin—whom he mentioned as his family in the video. As they delved deeper into the album's production, Namjoon revealed more about his creative process and sources of inspiration.

He expressed his personal troubles as an artist and talked about the difficulties of working together, especially in light of his military enlistment at the time. Namjoon continued and stated that even when he walked to the pub to escape the din outside, he heard individuals talking about the group's enlistment choices.

During the group's BTS FESTA Dinner on June 14, 2022, the members shared their plan of enlisting in the military in 2020, which eventually got delayed. Even back then, they had mentioned their disappointment of not being able to serve their nation due to the postponement.

Jimin shared that they all kept quiet and endured every criticism from the public despite wanting to serve in the military. BTS then went against the grain and announced their enlistment at the Yet To Come Busan concert in October 2022, which they held for free and streamed globally for free as well.

RM recalled that during J-Hope's enlistment in April 2023, the Heaven rapper attended a song camp at HYBE, where he worked with over 40 producers and composers, which was when his second album concept came to fruition. The album was an introspective and honest version of his personal and professional challenges.

"We went through a long difficult time because of our military enlistment issue. There was a lot of talk about it. Even when I'd be at a bar people at the next table would be talking about it without knowing I was there 'Is it right for them to do that?'"

Namjoon continued:

"We heard that so much and just around that time so many things happened to me personally and I had a lot on my mind about what I should do. Going through that I just thought I should pour it all out and leave a record and be as honest as I could be." (as auto-translated from YouTube and quoted by @taeisthv)

The Heaven rapper-songwriter spoke about the pressure and expectations of him leading BTS. Looking back on their 10-year journey, the Domodachi rapper acknowledged that he never let himself unwind since he was always motivated by the weight of his obligations to lead the team and give speeches at UNICEF and The White House, among others.

Namjoon elaborated why he decided to make LOST! the lead single from his album Right Place, Wrong Person. He disclosed that the song served as the central topic of the album, which captured his sense of feeling out of place and bearing the weight of his and his band's immense stardom.

The Grammy-nominated artist added that he used all his pain, anguish, and self-doubt to create his second solo act—which also earned him five stars from the British magazine, NME.

Later in the video, Jimin revealed that he and the other group members recognize that even those closest to RM are only partially able to fully comprehend the tremendous strain he faces as the leader of the group. Jimin also asserted and asked Namjoon to open up more to the members as they all want to be there for him, especially during difficult times.

"We think about it a lot. So you can tell us whenever you're feeling down or whenever you're going through a hard time. We'll be okay with it. So just do whatever you want to do." (as auto-translated by YouTube)

The rapper concluded the conversation by sharing his feelings on Come back to me, the last track of the album. According to Namjoon, the song justified the album's themes of wandering in the maze of life and finding stability, making it the emotional centerpiece.

He explained that the story completes a cycle with Come back to me, which made the album an intimate and healing endeavor.

In other news, all seven BTS members are currently serving in the South Korean military. Kim Seokjin will return from his service in June 2024 since he enlisted on December 13, 2022. Following him, J-Hope will be discharged from the military in October 2024. The rest of the five members will return in June 2025 and reconvene as a group.